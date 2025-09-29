Vivo V60e 5G Price Leaked On Flipkart Ahead Of Launch: Everything We Know So Far

Vivo is preparing to expand its V-series with a new phone, the Vivo V60e 5G, just weeks after launching the Vivo V60 Lite 5G. The phone has appeared on Flipkart before its official launch, revealing pricing and some specifications. While the design looks similar to the V60 Lite, the V60e 5G promises some major upgrades, especially in the camera department. The listing shows multiple storage options and offers, giving a clear idea of what buyers can expect once the phone goes official.

This new device seems aimed at users who want high-end photography features and long battery life at a competitive price.

Vivo V60e 5G Price In India

Flipkart’s early listing reveals three variants for the Vivo V60e 5G. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 34,999, with an effective price of Rs 28,749 after offers.

The 8GB + 256GB model comes at Rs 36,999 (Rs 30,749 with offers), while the top-tier 12GB + 256GB variant is listed for Rs 38,999, or Rs 32,749 with applicable deals. The phone will be available in two colours: Noble Gold and Elite Purple.

Vivo V60e 5G Specifications

The biggest highlight of the V60e 5G is its camera setup. It reportedly features a 200-megapixel main camera, paired with an 85mm telephoto lens, marking it as one of the highest-resolution cameras in its segment.

Vivo V60e hands-on video just leaked 👀



- 200MP OIS main cam

- 8MP ultrawide + ring LED flash

- 50MP selfie cam

- Dimensity 7300 SoC

- 6.5k mAh + 90W charging

- 120Hz OLED display



Launching with Android 15 on Oct 7 (rumored)

Expected India price: ₹28,999 – ₹31,999 pic.twitter.com/iIA0tWxZbY — TechiBoy (@techiboy96) September 27, 2025

The phone also has IP68 and IP69 ratings, meaning it can resist dust and survive in 1.5 meters of water for up to 2 hours. It runs on a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, which should offer long usage times.

Other details, such as the processor and software, haven’t been officially confirmed yet, but the large battery and advanced camera suggest Vivo is targeting users who value photography, gaming, and 5G connectivity.

While there’s no confirmed launch date, the Flipkart listing hints that the phone could be announced very soon.