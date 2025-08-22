Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyVivo T4 Pro 5G Launching Soon With Snapdragon7 Gen4, 6,500mAh Battery: Check Out Confirmed Specs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Launching Soon With Snapdragon7 Gen4, 6,500mAh Battery: Check Out Confirmed Specs

Vivo T4 Pro 5G launches Aug 26 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 50MP telephoto, and 6,500mAh battery. Here's everything we know so far.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: If you like using Vivo smartphones, then here’s a treat for you. Vivo is now expanding its T-series lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G on August 26 at 12 pm IST. The company has now officially unveiled the smartphone’s design and some key features through its Flipkart microsite.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Design and Key Specifications 

The upcoming Vivo T4 Pro 5G will come in two color options: blue and gold. It will boast a sleek quad-curved AMOLED display and is just 7.53mm in thickness, making it the slimmest option in its category.

On the back, the smartphone holds a pill-shaped vertically aligned camera module with two sensors, with the third sensor and an Aura Light ring placed alongside.

Talking about cameras, the Vivo T4 Pro will carry a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with support for 3X optical zoom. The handset will also provide AI-powered photography and productivity tools that will enhance image quality and everyday usability.

ALSO READ: Is Dream11 Banned? Not Really, But Its Real Money Gaming Might Be Shut Down. What We Know So Far

The phone will run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with a 6,500mAh battery, which is a big update compared to its predecessor.

Just for context, the Vivo T3 Pro came equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, a 5,500mAh battery, a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Price and Availability

Vivo has officially confirmed that the T4 Pro 5G will be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, positioning it in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.

To compare, the Vivo T3 Pro was launched in India at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. 

The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart after its official launch.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vivo TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
‘Did Adityanath Resign After Kumbh': Siddaramaiah Hits Back At BJP Over Calls For His Exit After Stampede
World
Israel Warns Of Gaza City’s Destruction Unless Hamas Accepts Cease-Fire Terms
Israel Warns Of Gaza City’s Destruction Unless Hamas Accepts Cease-Fire Terms
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Breaking: Supreme Court To Deliver Key Verdict On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget