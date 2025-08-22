Vivo T4 Pro 5G: If you like using Vivo smartphones, then here’s a treat for you. Vivo is now expanding its T-series lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo T4 Pro 5G on August 26 at 12 pm IST. The company has now officially unveiled the smartphone’s design and some key features through its Flipkart microsite.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Design and Key Specifications

The upcoming Vivo T4 Pro 5G will come in two color options: blue and gold. It will boast a sleek quad-curved AMOLED display and is just 7.53mm in thickness, making it the slimmest option in its category.

On the back, the smartphone holds a pill-shaped vertically aligned camera module with two sensors, with the third sensor and an Aura Light ring placed alongside.

Talking about cameras, the Vivo T4 Pro will carry a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with support for 3X optical zoom. The handset will also provide AI-powered photography and productivity tools that will enhance image quality and everyday usability.

The phone will run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with a 6,500mAh battery, which is a big update compared to its predecessor.

Just for context, the Vivo T3 Pro came equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, a 5,500mAh battery, a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor, a 16MP selfie shooter, and a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Price and Availability

Vivo has officially confirmed that the T4 Pro 5G will be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, positioning it in the premium mid-range smartphone segment.

To compare, the Vivo T3 Pro was launched in India at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart after its official launch.