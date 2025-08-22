Vivo Takes On Apple, Meta With New XR Headset: Check Features, Design, More

Vivo Vision Discovery Edition: Vivo has stepped into the mixed-reality game with its first headset, the Vision Discovery Edition. Vivo revealed this at the brand’s 30th anniversary event in Dongguan, China, which also makes them the first Chinese smartphone maker to manufacture both phones and headsets.

With this move, Vivo is trying to position itself against Apple, Meta, and Samsung.

Vision Discovery Edition Design & Specs

The Vision Discovery Edition combines augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), somewhat similar to Apple’s Vision Pro but weighing only 398 grams, about 26% smaller than the industry average.

It is made from metal, glass, and fabric, and offers eye-tracking, gesture controls, and a digital crown. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip with microOLED displays for sharp visuals.

Vivo claims that it can project a 120-foot wide screen, which is great for watching movies.

The headset can also record 3D visuals and spatial photos, though it requires select Vivo phones. It carries a phone-sized battery pack that powers up to two hours of use.

Vision Discovery Edition Ecosystem

The device runs on OriginOS XR, Vivo’s custom operating system for extended reality. After putting four years into R&D, the headset now carries 1,800 components, making it as complex as building a PC, according to Vivo executives.

However, the headset isn’t going on sale yet. Vivo is planning to collect consumer and developer feedback via demo zones in China before launching it commercially. Analysts say success hinges on pricing and the development of compelling apps. Apple’s Vision Pro costs $3,500, and if Vivo undercuts that, it may gain traction.

Still, the market for mixed reality remains small, and adoption depends on improved displays, longer battery life, and deeper smartphone integration.

Vivo says that with the Vision Discovery Edition, it’s ready to take on Apple and Meta in shaping the future of immersive tech.