Is This A Car Or A Speaker? Unix’s New Bluetooth Gadget Will Keep You Guessing

Unix India has announced two new Bluetooth speakers: Capri 52 (XB-U88) and Pontiac 24 (XB-U77) as a part of its Classic Edition lineup. What’s so different about these new speakers? They literally look like vintage cars. If you put the speaker in some corner of your house, no one will know if that's a showpiece or a speaker. With these speakers, Unix continues to expand its audio product range within the affordable Bluetooth speaker category.

Along with looking cool, the speakers have a decent battery life and a price that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Unix Capri 52 & Pontiac 34 Price And Availability

Both the Capri 52 and Pontiac 34 are priced at Rs 2,499 each. The speakers are now available through offline retail stores and on Unix India’s official website.

The Capri 52 comes in four colour options: Black, White, Blue, and Red. The Pontiac 34 is available in two dual-tone combinations: Red-Black and Blue-White.

With this launch, Unix India adds two new models to its Classic Edition lineup, designed for users looking for everyday Bluetooth audio options with a vintage look.

Unix Capri 52 & Pontiac 34 Specifications

Both speakers feature True Wireless Stereo (TWS) support, delivering immersive stereo sound through 5W × 2 Ø52mm drivers for balanced bass and clear vocals.



They are equipped with a 1500mAh battery that charges via Type-C in around 1–2 hours and provides up to six hours of playback.

The speakers include LED headlights and a car-inspired exterior, merging retro styling with functional design.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring stable pairing within a 10-meter range with smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The Pontiac 34 additionally supports TF card, USB, and AUX input, along with hands-free calling, while the Capri 52 focuses on a straightforward TWS stereo experience.

Both aim to provide versatile playback choices while maintaining a compact, decorative form suitable for homes and workspaces.