HomeTechnologyIs This A Car Or A Speaker? Unix’s New Bluetooth Gadget Will Keep You Guessing

Is This A Car Or A Speaker? Unix's New Bluetooth Gadget Will Keep You Guessing

Unix India has launched two new Bluetooth speakers: Capri 52 and Pontiac 34, designed to look like vintage cars that won't burn a hole in your pocket.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
Unix India has announced two new Bluetooth speakers: Capri 52 (XB-U88) and Pontiac 24 (XB-U77) as a part of its Classic Edition lineup. What’s so different about these new speakers? They literally look like vintage cars. If you put the speaker in some corner of your house, no one will know if that's a showpiece or a speaker. With these speakers, Unix continues to expand its audio product range within the affordable Bluetooth speaker category. 

Along with looking cool, the speakers have a decent battery life and a price that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Unix Capri 52 & Pontiac 34 Price And Availability

Both the Capri 52 and Pontiac 34 are priced at Rs 2,499 each. The speakers are now available through offline retail stores and on Unix India’s official website.

The Capri 52 comes in four colour options: Black, White, Blue, and Red. The Pontiac 34 is available in two dual-tone combinations: Red-Black and Blue-White. 

With this launch, Unix India adds two new models to its Classic Edition lineup, designed for users looking for everyday Bluetooth audio options with a vintage look.

Unix Capri 52 & Pontiac 34 Specifications

Both speakers feature True Wireless Stereo (TWS) support, delivering immersive stereo sound through 5W × 2 Ø52mm drivers for balanced bass and clear vocals.

They are equipped with a 1500mAh battery that charges via Type-C in around 1–2 hours and provides up to six hours of playback.

The speakers include LED headlights and a car-inspired exterior, merging retro styling with functional design. 

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring stable pairing within a 10-meter range with smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

The Pontiac 34 additionally supports TF card, USB, and AUX input, along with hands-free calling, while the Capri 52 focuses on a straightforward TWS stereo experience. 

Both aim to provide versatile playback choices while maintaining a compact, decorative form suitable for homes and workspaces.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
