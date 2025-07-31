UK media watchdog Ofcom has launched its first sweeping investigation under the newly enforced Online Safety Act, targeting dozens of adult websites that may be skirting mandatory age verification rules. The regulator announced formal probes into 34 pornography sites operated by four different companies, citing concerns over the effectiveness of their age-checking measures.

The affected sites are believed to attract more than nine million users in the UK each month. The investigations mark a significant move to enforce new digital safety laws that came into effect last week, requiring adult platforms to install robust systems to prevent underage access.

Four Firms Under Scrutiny

The companies under investigation include 8579 LLC, AVS Group Ltd, Kick Online Entertainment S.A., and Trendio Ltd, operators of some of the most frequented adult websites accessed by UK users. These firms were selected for Ofcom’s first round of enforcement based on the scale of their reach and the potential risk of harm.

"We have opened formal investigations into whether the following providers have highly effective age checks in place to protect children from encountering pornography across 34 websites: 8579 LLC, AVS Group Ltd, Kick Online Entertainment S.A. and Trendio Ltd," Ofcom stated.

"These companies have been prioritised based on the risk of harm posed by the services they operate and their user numbers."

6,000 Sites Already Compliant

Since the new age verification mandate was introduced, around 6,000 pornographic websites have adopted the required standards, which include measures such as submitting a live selfie or official ID to gain access. The move is part of the UK government's broader effort to make the internet safer for children and prevent early exposure to explicit content.

The 34 websites now under investigation could face significant penalties if found in breach of the law. Platforms that do not comply may be subject to hefty fines or risk being entirely blocked from operating in the UK.

Platforms Warned: Comply Or Get Cut Off

With the Online Safety Act now in full force, this probe sends a clear message to adult content providers: age checks are no longer optional. Ofcom’s enforcement action signals a new era of accountability for digital platforms hosting adult material, particularly those with a high UK user base.

As the investigations proceed, further enforcement actions could follow, particularly for companies that delay compliance or attempt to circumvent the new rules.