Google Eyes Greenlight For All Real-Money Gaming Apps On Play Store Amid CCI Probe

Google has taken a significant step toward easing restrictions on real-money gaming (RMG) apps in India. The tech giant has proposed opening up its Play Store to all formats of RMG applications while working on a revised business model that better aligns with how developers in the sector operate.

The announcement comes as part of Google's “commitment proposal” submitted to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which is currently investigating the company for alleged anti-competitive practices in the RMG space. The CCI has now invited public comments on the proposal, setting a deadline of August 20.

Under Scanner: Market Dominance And Platform Complaints

The CCI's scrutiny began in November 2024 after a complaint by RMG platform WinZO, which accused Google of misusing its dominant position in the mobile app ecosystem. Allegations include preferential treatment of select companies, restricting advertising opportunities, issuing misleading warnings during app downloads, and denying fair market access to rival developers.

This isn’t the first time Google has faced regulatory heat in India, but the focus on the high-stakes RMG sector has intensified due to its rapid growth and economic implications. By exploring a more inclusive model for RMG distribution, Google appears to be attempting to address both competition concerns and growing developer frustration.

"India is home to nearly 20% of the world’s gamers and has pioneered micro-transaction–driven models that now account for over 85% of online gaming revenues. Yet, Google’s discriminatory conduct has sidelined this wave of innovation, offering legacy Fantasy and Rummy platforms an unfair head start in access, trust, and capital. This has stifled one of Digital India’s most dynamic sectors, built on creativity, entrepreneurship, and inclusion," a WinZO spokesperson said.

"We are grateful to the CCI for its continued commitment to fostering a fair, open, and thriving digital ecosystem. WinZO remains committed to seeing this through," the spokesperson added.

Google Signals Openness To Change

In a rare public statement on the issue, Google appeared optimistic about the proposal’s direction. "We're pleased the CCI is market testing our proposed framework for RMGs in India. This development reflects our constructive discussions with the CCI and the Indian developer community along with our commitment to building a more open and safe ecosystem for RMG apps across Google Play and Google Ads," a Google spokesperson said.

While it remains to be seen what Google’s final business model will look like, the company’s public engagement with the regulator marks a shift in tone.

With the August 20 deadline fast approaching, the ball is now in the stakeholders’ court to respond to Google’s proposed changes, which could reshape how online gaming operates in one of the world’s largest digital markets.