Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGoogle Eyes Greenlight For All Real-Money Gaming Apps On Play Store Amid CCI Probe

Google Eyes Greenlight For All Real-Money Gaming Apps On Play Store Amid CCI Probe

The announcement comes as part of Google's “commitment proposal” submitted to the CCI, which is currently investigating the company for alleged anti-competitive practices in the RMG space.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 04:38 PM (IST)

Google has taken a significant step toward easing restrictions on real-money gaming (RMG) apps in India. The tech giant has proposed opening up its Play Store to all formats of RMG applications while working on a revised business model that better aligns with how developers in the sector operate.

The announcement comes as part of Google's “commitment proposal” submitted to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), which is currently investigating the company for alleged anti-competitive practices in the RMG space. The CCI has now invited public comments on the proposal, setting a deadline of August 20.

Under Scanner: Market Dominance And Platform Complaints

The CCI's scrutiny began in November 2024 after a complaint by RMG platform WinZO, which accused Google of misusing its dominant position in the mobile app ecosystem. Allegations include preferential treatment of select companies, restricting advertising opportunities, issuing misleading warnings during app downloads, and denying fair market access to rival developers.

This isn’t the first time Google has faced regulatory heat in India, but the focus on the high-stakes RMG sector has intensified due to its rapid growth and economic implications. By exploring a more inclusive model for RMG distribution, Google appears to be attempting to address both competition concerns and growing developer frustration.

"India is home to nearly 20% of the world’s gamers and has pioneered micro-transaction–driven models that now account for over 85% of online gaming revenues. Yet, Google’s discriminatory conduct has sidelined this wave of innovation, offering legacy Fantasy and Rummy platforms an unfair head start in access, trust, and capital. This has stifled one of Digital India’s most dynamic sectors, built on creativity, entrepreneurship, and inclusion," a WinZO spokesperson said. 

"We are grateful to the CCI for its continued commitment to fostering a fair, open, and thriving digital ecosystem. WinZO remains committed to seeing this through," the spokesperson added.

Google Signals Openness To Change

In a rare public statement on the issue, Google appeared optimistic about the proposal’s direction. "We're pleased the CCI is market testing our proposed framework for RMGs in India. This development reflects our constructive discussions with the CCI and the Indian developer community along with our commitment to building a more open and safe ecosystem for RMG apps across Google Play and Google Ads," a Google spokesperson said.

While it remains to be seen what Google’s final business model will look like, the company’s public engagement with the regulator marks a shift in tone.

With the August 20 deadline fast approaching, the ball is now in the stakeholders’ court to respond to Google’s proposed changes, which could reshape how online gaming operates in one of the world’s largest digital markets.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 31 Jul 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Google TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget