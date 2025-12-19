Top Phones Launching In 2026: From iPhone 18 To Galaxy S26, A Big Flagship Battle Ahead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom









Most smartphones launching in 2026 are still far from official announcements. What we know so far comes from leaks, supply-chain reports, and early industry rumours. These details are not confirmed by any brand and may change, get delayed, or be dropped completely before launch.

The information below simply reflects what is currently being discussed around upcoming flagship phones: design experiments, camera changes, chipset upgrades, and software shifts, based only on leaks.

iPhone 18: What The Future Holds?





This is how the iPhone 18 Pro might look. (Credit: X/Apple Cycle)

Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 may change how the front of the phone looks. Reports say Apple is testing under-display Face ID, which could reduce or remove the Dynamic Island. Some rumours also mention a transparent back on Pro models, though this sounds experimental.



Camera leaks point to a variable aperture main camera, which would allow better control in bright and low light. Performance rumours talk about the A20 chip on a 2nm process, with more focus on on-device AI. There are also reports of improved satellite connectivity and a larger battery for the Pro Max.

Google Pixel 11: AI & Camera Rules

The Pixel 11 leaks mostly revolve around AI and camera software. Reports suggest a new Tensor G6 chip, built to handle more AI processing on the device.



Camera rumours include advanced AI zoom, on-device Night Sight video, and new editing tools. A major leak claims Google may switch to a MediaTek modem, which could help with battery and network issues. Satellite emergency support is also rumoured.

Samsung Galaxy S26: Leaks Everywhere





This is how Samsung Galaxy S26 might look. (Credit: X/Mr Aabis)

As the Samsung Galaxy S26 launch nears, the leaks are pouring like cats and dogs. According to leaks, the Galaxy S26 series may not change much in design, but Samsung could refine things instead. Rounded corners across all models and thinner bezels are expected.



Camera rumours focus more on brighter apertures rather than higher megapixels, especially on the Ultra model. Performance leaks mention Snapdragon and Exynos chips with stronger Galaxy AI features. Faster charging, possibly up to 60W on the Ultra, is also part of the rumours.

OnePlus 16: A Huge Jump From OnePlus 15?

Leaks around the OnePlus 16 mainly focus on the display and battery. Reports claim a 240Hz AMOLED screen, which is unusually high and may mainly benefit gaming.



Battery rumours suggest a very large capacity with extremely fast charging, though long-term battery health is still a question. Camera leaks mention triple 50MP sensors with Hasselblad tuning. The phone is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 with OxygenOS 16.

Vivo X300 FE: ZEISS Being The USP





Vivo launches S50 Pro Mini in China, and the same variant might in India with the name X300 FE. (Credit: Muhammad Salim)

According to leaks, the Vivo X300 FE could be a compact phone with unusually strong hardware. Rumours mention a 6.31-inch display paired with a very large battery, which is rare.



Camera leaks talk about a 200MP periscope lens with ZEISS optics. The phone is also rumoured to launch with OriginOS 6 globally, replacing Vivo’s current software.

All information above is based on leaks and rumours only. Final products may look very different at launch.