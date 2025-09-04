Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000 (September 2025): Itel Flip One, Nokia 2660 Flip, More

Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 5,000: From flip phones to UPI-ready devices, here are the best smartphones offering style, apps, and safety features.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Best Smartphones Under 5000: The under Rs 5,000 phone market has changed a lot in recent years, and September 2025 shows just how far it has come. What was once a space for “basic calling phones” has now evolved into a category offering smart apps, digital payments, music, stylish looks, and even safety-focused features. From nostalgia-driven devices to UPI-ready handsets, there’s something here for seniors, casual users, or anyone looking for a simple second phone.

Here are the best budget-friendly options under Rs 5,000 this month.

Nokia 2660 Flip: Classic Style With Safety Built In

Nokia 2660 Flip 4G Volte keypad Phone with Dual SIM, Dual Screen, inbuilt MP3 Player & Wireless FM Radio | Blue

Price: Rs 4,499

The Nokia 2660 Flip is perfect for those who love a bit of retro charm. Its flip design pairs well with large tactile buttons and dual displays. Seniors will especially appreciate the emergency button that can alert up to five contacts. Nokia highlights it as a phone with “big buttons, big sound, and a big display,” proving that safety and simplicity can still look stylish.

JioPhone Prima 2: Smart Apps in a Budget Shell

JioPhone Prima 2 | 4G Premium Curved Design Keypad Phone Made with Qualcomm Technologies, Direct Video Calling, YouTube, F...

Price: Rs 2,799

For Jio users, the Prima 2 is one of the smartest buys under Rs 3,000. Running on KaiOS, it comes with apps like YouTube, Facebook, JioTV, and Google Assistant, while also supporting JioPay for UPI transactions. It even carries Qualcomm tech inside. Just remember, it’s network-locked to Jio.

Itel Flip One: Faux Leather and Long Battery

Itel Flip One | Leather Premium Design | Big 2.4" Display | Dual SIM | Type-C USB Port | BT Caller | KingVoice | Light Blue

Price: Rs 2,119

The Itel Flip One brings style and durability at a pocket-friendly price. With a faux leather finish, dual SIM support, and Type-C charging, it feels modern despite its budget tag. The brand promises “7 days of battery backup,” which makes it reliable for daily use.

Carvaan Saregama Punjabi: Music First

Carvaan Saregama Punjabi (Don Lite M23) - Keypad Mobile Phone - 351 Pre-Loaded Evergreen Punjabi Songs, Dua...

Price: Rs 1,299

Loaded with 351 Punjabi hits, this device is a treat for music lovers. Alongside Bluetooth, FM, and voice recording, it’s less about apps and more about pure entertainment. It’s ideal for users who prefer melodies over distractions.

Lava A5 (2025): Accessibility That Matters

Lava A5 (2025) Dual SIM Keypad Mobile with 2.4'' Big Display | UPI Support, 1200mAh Battery | BOL Feature |...

Price: Rs 1,222

The Lava A5 is one of the most affordable yet useful phones in this lineup. It supports UPI payments, call recording, and has a camera. But its standout feature is the BOL keypad, which audibly reads out numbers and texts — a thoughtful addition for visually impaired users.

September’s under Rs 5,000 lineup proves cheap doesn’t mean boring. Whether it’s Nokia’s safety-first flip phone, Jio’s app-friendly Prima 2, or Lava’s accessibility-focused A5, each device brings something unique to the table without stretching your budget.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn't feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
