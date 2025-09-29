Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyTelegram Founder Pavel Durov Accuses French Intelligence Of Censorship Attempt In Moldova Election

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Accuses French Intelligence Of Censorship Attempt In Moldova Election

Durov alleges that French intelligence exploited his arrest to meddle in the Moldovan election by demanding the removal of opposition channels, calling the move "unacceptable."

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has pointed fingers at French intelligence, accusing them of pressuring him to block some Moldovan channels on his app. Durov took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the whole incident that happened while he was stuck in Paris, facing a legal issue. French intelligence wanted some Moldovan voices to be removed from the platform in exchange for support with his ongoing lawsuit, he added. 

The claim comes as Moldovans voted in the major parliamentary election that could decide the future path of the entire nation: whether closer to the European Union or leaning toward pro-Russian groups.

Durov Claims Pressure & Political Influence

Durov claimed that he was told by the French intelligence that if he agreed to censor channels, they would “say good things” about him to the judge handling his case. He called the offer “unacceptable” and said only a few channels that clearly broke Telegram’s own rules were taken down.

“If the agency really approached the judge, that means they interfered in the judicial process,” Durov said. “If not, then they used my legal troubles in France to push their political goals in Eastern Europe.”

French officials responded on X, pointing out that Durov had made similar claims earlier this year during elections in Romania. At that time, France’s foreign intelligence service, the DGSE, denied asking him to silence Romanian conservative voices.

Legal Trouble In France

Durov was arrested in 2024 at a French airport and is under judicial supervision while investigators look into allegations of organised crime linked to Telegram. He has rejected the charges, calling them “legally and logically absurd.”

Telegram, which has more than 1 billion monthly active users, is especially popular in Russia, Ukraine, and other former Soviet states. Durov, once known as the founder of VK, left Russia in 2014 after refusing to shut down opposition communities on his platform.

Now, his fight with French authorities has grown beyond legal questions; it is touching politics in Moldova and raising debates about freedom of speech, censorship, and the power of digital platforms in elections.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
Television
Awez Darbar Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 Days After Gauahar Khan Slammed His Game
Awez Darbar Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 Days After Gauahar Khan Slammed His Game
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget