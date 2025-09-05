Techno Pova Slim Launched: Techno has officially launched the Pova Slim 5G in India as part of its new Slim series. The phone, which is now available on Flipkart, focuses on a sleek design and modern features while keeping performance in mind. At just 5.95mm thick and weighing 156 grams, TECNO calls it the slimmest curved screen 5G smartphone yet.

Alongside its lightweight body, the device brings a 3D curved AMOLED display, AI-driven features, and fast charging support to appeal to young and style-conscious users.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G Price In India

The TECNO POVA Slim 5G comes in Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black colour options. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart from September 8.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G Specifications

The POVA Slim 5G comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is both lightweight and slimmer

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, along with up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion. The phone runs on Android 15 with HiOS 15 on top.

In terms of cameras, the device sports a 50MP main rear camera with dual LED flash and 2K video recording support. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera, also capable of 2K recording.

The POVA Slim 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, and the charger is included in the box.

Other highlights include the Ella AI assistant with Indian language support, AI Call Assistant, Dolby Atmos sound, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP64 dust and splash resistance, and military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H).

With all these features, along with an AI assistant, the device seems to be a solid purchase for budget users.