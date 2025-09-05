Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyTechno Pova Slim 5G With 50MP Camera, 5.95mm Thickness Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications

Techno Pova Slim 5G With 50MP Camera, 5.95mm Thickness Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications

The TECNO POVA Slim 5G is now official in India with a 144Hz AMOLED screen, 50MP camera, and 45W fast charging. The slim 5G phone will be available on Flipkart.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Techno Pova Slim Launched: Techno has officially launched the Pova Slim 5G in India as part of its new Slim series. The phone, which is now available on Flipkart, focuses on a sleek design and modern features while keeping performance in mind. At just 5.95mm thick and weighing 156 grams, TECNO calls it the slimmest curved screen 5G smartphone yet. 

Alongside its lightweight body, the device brings a 3D curved AMOLED display, AI-driven features, and fast charging support to appeal to young and style-conscious users.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G Price In India

The TECNO POVA Slim 5G comes in Sky Blue, Slim White, and Cool Black colour options. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available for purchase on Flipkart from September 8.

TECNO POVA Slim 5G Specifications

The POVA Slim 5G comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness with Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is both lightweight and slimmer

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, along with up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion. The phone runs on Android 15 with HiOS 15 on top.

In terms of cameras, the device sports a 50MP main rear camera with dual LED flash and 2K video recording support. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera, also capable of 2K recording.

The POVA Slim 5G packs a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, and the charger is included in the box.

Other highlights include the Ella AI assistant with Indian language support, AI Call Assistant, Dolby Atmos sound, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP64 dust and splash resistance, and military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H).

With all these features, along with an AI assistant, the device seems to be a solid purchase for budget users.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
'34 Human Bombs In Mumbai': Traffic Police Get Chilling Threat Ahead Of Anant Chaturdashi
Cities
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
WATCH: Yamuna Above Danger Mark Floods Low-Lying Areas In Delhi, Office-Hour Traffic Woes Continue
Blog
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Celebrities
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu Debut OG: Actor Thrilled To Face Off Against Pawan Kalyan
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget