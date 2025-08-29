Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung has locked in September 4 as the date for its next big Galaxy showcase, lining up new hardware and software just before Apple unveils the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series. The virtual event is set for 5:30 am ET (3 pm IST), and promises fresh devices alongside the official launch of OneUI 8. The South Korean electronics giant confirmed that this will be its third and final Galaxy event of the year. Coming only a few days ahead of Apple’s flagship reveal, the timing is widely seen as a move to steal some spotlight.

Samsung will present the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup, hoping to strengthen its position in both the handset and tablet markets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: The budget-friendly flagship option

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be the most affordable entry in the S25 family while still offering premium features. The device is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, giving it an edge in smooth visuals. Powering the phone will be Samsung’s Exynos 2400e chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Running on Android 16, the handset will also debut with Samsung’s latest OneUI 8 interface, designed to provide a refined user experience. Photography enthusiasts can expect a triple-lens rear system comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and a dedicated macro shooter. On the front, a 10MP camera will take care of selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 4,900mAh battery, offering 45W wired charging and 25W wireless support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series enters the spotlight

The event will not be limited to smartphones. Samsung is also preparing to launch the Galaxy Tab S11 series, which will include the standard Tab S11 and the high-end Tab S11 Ultra. Interestingly, the company appears to be skipping a Plus variant this time.

Both models are expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, promising high performance for multitasking and media consumption.

Eyes on Apple

By scheduling its unveiling just before Apple’s iPhone 17 launch, Samsung is positioning itself to capture consumer attention at a critical moment in the premium device cycle.

Whether the Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 lineup succeed in shifting the spotlight remains to be seen, but the timing makes clear that Samsung is ready to compete head-to-head with its Cupertino rival.