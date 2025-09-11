Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Leaks: Is This The New Look For The Flagship Phone?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro Leaks: The first detailed images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro have surfaced online, showing how the phone may look from all angles. These renders are based on CAD files and reveal both the front and back of the upcoming device. Samsung is expected to launch three models in January, but with a change in lineup. According to an Android Headlines report, the “Plus” version is being dropped, replaced by the new S26 Edge, while the regular model is being renamed Pro to make it stand out more.

What’s New In Design?

As reported by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S26 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch screen, slightly larger than the 6.2-inch display on the S25.

The phone’s body is said to measure 149.3 x 71.4 x 6.96 mm, with the camera bump making it 10.23 mm thick. That makes it a bit taller and wider, but also thinner than the previous model.

The biggest visible change is the camera layout. Instead of three separate floating lenses, the S26 Pro will have its cameras placed on an oval-shaped island at the back.

Another addition is support for wireless charging with built-in magnets, a feature also seen in iPhones and Google’s Pixel 10 phones.

What Upgrades Can Users Expect?

Under the hood, the phone is rumoured to run on either Samsung’s Exynos 2600 chip or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

It may pack 16GB of RAM, 4GB more than the S25, and a 4,300 mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than last year’s. For cameras, Samsung is expected to introduce a new 50MP ultrawide sensor, improving photography options.

Overall, the phone keeps the familiar Samsung look but brings small design changes and hardware boosts. The Galaxy S26 Pro, along with the S26 Edge and Ultra, is likely to debut in early 2026; till then, take these leaks with a pinch of salt.