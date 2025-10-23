Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: 10-Bit Display, Camera Revamp, & Lineup Shuffle In Sight

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As anticipation builds for Samsung’s next flagship launch, fresh leaks about the Galaxy S26 series have sparked a flurry of excitement among tech enthusiasts. From a brighter, more vivid display to reimagined camera setups, the upcoming Galaxy line could be one of Samsung’s most ambitious yet, if the rumours hold true.

Galaxy S26 Ultra May Finally Jump to a 10-Bit Display

According to a new video from the YouTube channel Tech Talk TV, Samsung’s top-tier model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, might be getting a serious display upgrade. The device is rumoured to feature Samsung’s latest M14 OLED panel, designed for enhanced brightness, richer colour accuracy, and improved power efficiency.

The biggest leap, however, could be the move to 10-bit colour support, allowing the display to produce over a billion hues, a massive jump from the 16 million colours supported on traditional 8-bit screens. This upgrade would enable smoother gradients and more lifelike visuals, especially when streaming HDR10 or Dolby Vision content.

The report also hints at possible new privacy options integrated into the display, alongside subtle refinements for a better video and app experience.

Confusion Around Base Models Could End Soon

While the Ultra seems to be grabbing headlines, the rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup remains shrouded in speculation. Previous rumours suggested Samsung might ditch the standard model or rename it altogether. However, the latest leaks indicate the brand could stick to its familiar trio, Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, after briefly considering names like “S26 Pro” or even “S26 Edge.”

In terms of optics, both the S26 and S26 Plus are tipped to receive upgraded camera systems, reportedly featuring a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide lens, and 12MP telephoto shooter, a notable bump that could bring mid-tier models closer to Ultra-level performance.

Launch Timeline Still Unclear

While the S26 Ultra appears production-ready, there are murmurs of a potential launch delay as Samsung irons out final changes to its lineup and design strategy. For now, the company has made no official statement regarding these rumours.

As with all early leaks, these details should be taken cautiously. But if they prove accurate, the Galaxy S26 series could mark one of Samsung’s most refined flagship generations yet, brighter, smarter, and sharper in every sense.