Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: 10-Bit Display, Camera Revamp, & Lineup Shuffle In Sight

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: 10-Bit Display, Camera Revamp, & Lineup Shuffle In Sight

Leaks hint the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may debut with a 10-bit M14 OLED display, major camera upgrades, and a possible lineup reshuffle ahead of its highly anticipated launch.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: As anticipation builds for Samsung’s next flagship launch, fresh leaks about the Galaxy S26 series have sparked a flurry of excitement among tech enthusiasts. From a brighter, more vivid display to reimagined camera setups, the upcoming Galaxy line could be one of Samsung’s most ambitious yet, if the rumours hold true.

Galaxy S26 Ultra May Finally Jump to a 10-Bit Display

According to a new video from the YouTube channel Tech Talk TV, Samsung’s top-tier model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, might be getting a serious display upgrade. The device is rumoured to feature Samsung’s latest M14 OLED panel, designed for enhanced brightness, richer colour accuracy, and improved power efficiency.

The biggest leap, however, could be the move to 10-bit colour support, allowing the display to produce over a billion hues, a massive jump from the 16 million colours supported on traditional 8-bit screens. This upgrade would enable smoother gradients and more lifelike visuals, especially when streaming HDR10 or Dolby Vision content.

The report also hints at possible new privacy options integrated into the display, alongside subtle refinements for a better video and app experience.

Confusion Around Base Models Could End Soon

While the Ultra seems to be grabbing headlines, the rest of the Galaxy S26 lineup remains shrouded in speculation. Previous rumours suggested Samsung might ditch the standard model or rename it altogether. However, the latest leaks indicate the brand could stick to its familiar trio, Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, after briefly considering names like “S26 Pro” or even “S26 Edge.”

In terms of optics, both the S26 and S26 Plus are tipped to receive upgraded camera systems, reportedly featuring a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide lens, and 12MP telephoto shooter, a notable bump that could bring mid-tier models closer to Ultra-level performance.

Launch Timeline Still Unclear

While the S26 Ultra appears production-ready, there are murmurs of a potential launch delay as Samsung irons out final changes to its lineup and design strategy. For now, the company has made no official statement regarding these rumours.

As with all early leaks, these details should be taken cautiously. But if they prove accurate, the Galaxy S26 series could mark one of Samsung’s most refined flagship generations yet, brighter, smarter, and sharper in every sense.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 23 Oct 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget