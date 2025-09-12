Samsung Vs Apple: iPhone 17 Or Galaxy S25; Which Phone Has The Better Battery?

Apple has just launched its new iPhone 17 series with a bigger battery, new and upgraded features, and fast charging. But despite all these efforts, Apple is still behind Samsung when it comes to the lifetime of its batteries. New energy labels in the European Union show that iPhone 17 models, including the new iPhone Air, will last for 1,000 full charges before the battery health drops below 80%. In simple terms, after fully charging the iPhone 1,000 times, the battery won’t hold power as well.

Samsung, on the other hand, is way ahead of Apple with 2,000 charge cycles on the company’s latest Galaxy S25 series, giving those devices a long life.

Samsung Pulls Ahead In Battery Longevity

As reported by Android Authority, Apple has kept the same 1,000 charging cycles as last year’s iPhones, while Samsung continues to improve. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus are made to last twice as long, and even mid-range phones can go up to 1,200 cycles.

Apple, however, points to efficiency. The iPhone 17 Pro Max can handle up to 39 hours of video playback, while the slim iPhone Air lasts a full day and gets a boost from a new MagSafe Battery Pack, pushing playback to nearly 40 hours.

Still, over time, Samsung batteries are expected to stay healthier for longer.

Small Differences Between Models

Apple also says battery life changes a bit depending on where you buy the phone. In the US, the iPhone 17 Pro with eSIM is said to last about 33 hours of video playback, while the Nano SIM version in India will last around 31 hours.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max also use vapour chambers that give them a steady performance during heavy usage, especially during gaming or long video calls.

Even with all these improvements, Apple seems to fall behind Samsung's battery game, which is undoubtedly better than Apple's.