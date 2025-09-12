Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyAirPods Live Translation: The New Feature Is Coming To Your Existing AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Live Translation: The New Feature Is Coming To Your Existing AirPods Pro 2

Apple is bringing its new Live Translation feature, first shown on the AirPods Pro 3, to the older AirPods Pro 2 and other models, giving them a major upgrade.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AirPods Pro 3 Launch: Apple’s new iPhones stole most of the attention at this year’s launch event, but the AirPods Pro 3 also came with a feature that turned heads, 'Live Translation'. As the name suggests, it allows users to instantly translate conversations into their preferred language, making communication across borders easier. While everyone was busy with iPhones, Apple’s press release revealed a small detail that many missed. 

The company’s Live Translation feature will not be limited to the new AirPods; it will also extend to  AirPods Pro 2 and the upcoming AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). However, there are some conditions to take into account before you get too excited.

How Does Live Translation Work?

To activate this feature, you have to tap your earbuds mid-conversation, which lowers the other person's voice immediately and promptly translates it into your ear. 

To respond, you can speak your preferred language and show the translated text on your iPhone screen or read it out loud. If both people have supported AirPods and iPhones, the tool allows a smooth conversation without relying on third-party apps.

This update won’t leave the older AirPods model behind, but users will need the latest firmware and an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, which means iPhone 15 Pro or later running on iOS 26, launching September 15.

Where And When Will It Work?

There are limits to who can use this tool. At launch, the feature will not be available in the European Union, though travellers from outside can still use it there. 

Currently, Live Translation supports only a handful of languages: English (US, UK), French (France), German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain). 

Apple says more will follow later this year, including Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese, along with support for phone calls via the Phone app and FaceTime.

While Google has already introduced a somewhat similar feature with its Pixel 10 phones but integrating it into AirPods has surely put Apple one step ahead.

The feature will make communicating across languages very simple and far more natural.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
Another Murder In Poll-Bound Bihar, RJD MLA’s Driver Shot Dead In Khagaria
India
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
CP Radhakrishnan Is India’s 15th Vice-President, Oath Administered By President Murmu: WATCH
Cities
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Breaking: Massive Landslide In West Sikkim’s Gyalshing, 4 Dead, 3 Missing Amid Heavy Rain
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget