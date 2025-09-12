AirPods Live Translation: The New Feature Is Coming To Your Existing AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 3 Launch: Apple’s new iPhones stole most of the attention at this year’s launch event, but the AirPods Pro 3 also came with a feature that turned heads, 'Live Translation'. As the name suggests, it allows users to instantly translate conversations into their preferred language, making communication across borders easier. While everyone was busy with iPhones, Apple’s press release revealed a small detail that many missed.

The company’s Live Translation feature will not be limited to the new AirPods; it will also extend to AirPods Pro 2 and the upcoming AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). However, there are some conditions to take into account before you get too excited.

How Does Live Translation Work?

To activate this feature, you have to tap your earbuds mid-conversation, which lowers the other person's voice immediately and promptly translates it into your ear.

To respond, you can speak your preferred language and show the translated text on your iPhone screen or read it out loud. If both people have supported AirPods and iPhones, the tool allows a smooth conversation without relying on third-party apps.

This update won’t leave the older AirPods model behind, but users will need the latest firmware and an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone, which means iPhone 15 Pro or later running on iOS 26, launching September 15.

Where And When Will It Work?

There are limits to who can use this tool. At launch, the feature will not be available in the European Union, though travellers from outside can still use it there.

Currently, Live Translation supports only a handful of languages: English (US, UK), French (France), German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain).

Apple says more will follow later this year, including Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese, along with support for phone calls via the Phone app and FaceTime.

While Google has already introduced a somewhat similar feature with its Pixel 10 phones but integrating it into AirPods has surely put Apple one step ahead.

The feature will make communicating across languages very simple and far more natural.