iPhone 18 Leaks: Even though it’s been less than a week since the iPhone 17 launch, leaks about the iPhone 18 series have already started making rounds. Expected to arrive in late 2026, these new devices could mark one of the biggest shifts in Apple’s smartphone strategy. According to early leaks reported by Financial Express, the series may include the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Air 2.

The changes are said to touch almost every area, including design, cameras, performance, and even the launch timeline.

What Design Changes Are Being Tipped?

MacRumours stated that the most talked-about update is Apple’s plan to place Face ID sensors under the display. Currently housed in the Dynamic Island, this system may shrink down to just a small cutout for the camera, freeing up more screen space for apps and videos.

This would bring the iPhone’s design closer to what many Android phones already offer: a cleaner, less intrusive viewing experience.

Cameras are also expected to see a major leap. Further leaks suggest Apple might also be working on a variable aperture system for the 48MP main sensor. This feature, common in some high-end Android devices, allows users to control how much light enters the lens.

In practice, it could mean sharper photos in bright sunlight and clearer images in low light.

What Hardware And Launch Updates Are Expected?

Inside, Apple is rumoured to be preparing the A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometer process. This would make the iPhone 18 models faster and more power-efficient, with added benefits for AI-driven tasks and improved battery performance.

The new chip may also introduce a more efficient C2 modem to boost connectivity. Leaks also suggest Apple could change its launch strategy. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and Air 2 may debut in September 2026, while the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e would follow in March 2027.

This split launch could help Apple spread out sales across two quarters instead of one. All in all, these are just leaks, so take them with a pinch of salt.