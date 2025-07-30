How Much Is JioPC AI-Powered Cloud Desktop Priced At? All Plan Details Here

Reliance Jio has launched the JioPC, a cloud-based desktop solution, at an introductory price of Rs 999 per month. Aimed at students, businesses, and developers, JioPC is designed to provide AI-enabled computing without the need for expensive, high-performance hardware.

Price and Plans: Rs 999 for Device, Cloud Access, and Internet

JioPC is priced at Rs 999 per month, covering the device, internet connectivity, and full access to Jio’s cloud services. This all-in-one plan enables users to run powerful applications, including AI tools, without needing a traditional PC.

The pricing is an introductory offer, aimed at early adopters like schools, developers, and small businesses. While Jio hasn't specified how long this rate will last, more tiers are expected as the rollout expands.

For longer commitments, Jio offers these unlimited usage plans:

Rs 599 + GST: 1 month

Rs 999 + GST: 2 months

Rs 1,499 + GST: 4 months (3 + 1 free)

Rs 2,499 + GST: 8 months (6 + 2 free)

Rs 4,599 + GST: 15 months (12 + 3 free)

Each plan includes uninterrupted access to JioPC services, internet, and cloud-based tools.

What’s the Strategy Behind JioPC?

JioPC aims to provide users access to AI and cloud computing at a mass-market level, combining affordability with scalability. The service is designed to support a range of use cases, including education, remote work, and business operations. According to Jio, it is particularly useful for schools, coaching institutes, offices, and retail spaces where multiple users can benefit from a low-cost but powerful computing setup.

The company said JioPC will offer access to various AI-enabled applications, though it did not name specific tools. The system is intended to be device-agnostic, meaning users can access their data from anywhere, on any device, through a secure cloud interface. Jio also plans to extend support to developers and offer AI solutions to small businesses through this platform.

With this launch, Jio continues to expand its presence in India’s digital landscape, offering innovative and budget-friendly solutions that could disrupt traditional computing models.