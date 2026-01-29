Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Debuts With Bigger Batteries, Premium Pricing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After introducing the sub-Rs 25,000 Redmi Note 15 earlier this month, Xiaomi has expanded the lineup in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. Positioned higher in the mid-range segment, the new models offer upgraded hardware and premium features, along with a noticeable price hike over the base variant.

Starting at Rs 29,999, the Redmi Note 15 Pro series is the most expensive Note lineup Xiaomi has introduced in India so far. The increase is accompanied by headline upgrades such as a 200MP primary camera, significantly larger batteries, and fast-charging support of up to 100W.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series: Price, Offers And Availability

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs 31,999. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB configuration. Xiaomi has also announced 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants of the Pro+, priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.

This is the first time a Redmi Note smartphone has crossed the Rs 40,000 mark in India, a move Xiaomi attributes to the ongoing global memory chip shortage.

As part of launch offers, buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 using HDFC Bank credit cards or credit card EMIs, bringing the effective starting prices down to Rs 26,999 for the Note 15 Pro and Rs 34,999 for the Note 15 Pro+.

Pre-bookings are now open on Amazon for Rs 1,999. The amount will be credited as Amazon Pay balance and can be used during the purchase window on February 3 between 10 am and 11:59 pm. Open sales begin on February 4.

Customers who pre-book either phone will receive a one-year screen replacement. In addition, pre-bookers of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will get the Redmi Watch Move at no extra cost.

In terms of colour options, the Note 15 Pro+ will be available in Coffee Mocha, Mirage Blue and Carbon Black. The Note 15 Pro comes in Silver Ash, Mirage Blue and Carbon Black.

Larger Batteries, Faster Charging

Battery capacity is a major highlight of the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. The Note 15 Pro packs a 6,580mAh battery, while the Note 15 Pro+ features a 6,500mAh unit, both among the largest seen on a Redmi Note device.

Charging speeds, however, differ. The Note 15 Pro+ supports 100W HyperCharge, with the charger included in the box. The Note 15 Pro tops out at 45W fast charging.

Despite the increase in battery size, both phones are slimmer than their predecessors. The Redmi Note 15 Pro measures 7.96mm in thickness, compared to 8.4mm on the Note 14 Pro. The Mocha Brown leather variant of the Note 15 Pro+ measures 8.47mm, down from 8.85mm on the previous generation. The phones are marginally heavier than before.

Durability And Design Upgrades

Xiaomi is positioning durability as a key differentiator this year. Both models feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The IP69K rating offers protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, placing the phones among the most rugged in their segment.

Design-wise, the Redmi Note 15 Pro features a flat display with a glass back, while the Note 15 Pro+ adopts a curved front and rear design, with an optional Coffee Mocha leather finish.

200MP Camera Takes Centre Stage

The camera setup has been refreshed across the lineup. Both phones feature a new 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor, which Xiaomi claims enables sharper images and supports 2x and 4x optical-level zoom. This is also intended to offset the removal of the telephoto camera on the Note 15 Pro+.

Both devices include an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the Redmi Note 15 Pro gets a 20MP selfie camera, while the Note 15 Pro+ upgrades to a 32MP sensor, compared to the 20MP unit on the previous Pro+ model.

Performance, Display And Audio

Performance duties are handled by different chipsets across the two models. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400-Ultra. Both are 4nm processors and successors to the chips used in the Note 14 Pro series.

The display experience remains identical on both devices. Xiaomi has equipped them with a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1280), a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, offers DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 12-bit colour depth and 3,840Hz PWM dimming.

Audio is handled by dual stereo speakers with a claimed 400% volume boost, along with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

Software Support And Competition

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series ships with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Xiaomi has confirmed that HyperOS 3.0 will roll out in the future and that both devices will receive four years of major Android updates and six years of security patches.

In the market, the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ compete directly with the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+ in the Rs 35,000 to Rs 45,000 segment. While both lineups offer 200MP cameras and IP69K durability, Realme’s phones feature larger 7,000mAh batteries, 144Hz displays and higher-resolution 50MP front cameras.

On paper, Xiaomi’s latest Note phones are aimed at users seeking large displays, strong durability and dependable battery life. Existing Redmi Note 14 Pro users may find the camera upgrades, battery improvements and extended software support appealing, though performance gains appear incremental. Ultimately, the choice between the two Redmi models comes down to a preference for flat versus curved design.