iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro could come with some major photography-focused enhancements, if recent leaks shared with MacRumors are accurate. The anonymous source, claiming familiarity with an alleged iPhone 17 Pro commercial, has tipped several unreported features, though the information remains unverified.

The tipster approached MacRumors, stating the ad was being produced by a film company that publicly lists Apple as a client. However, the publication could not independently confirm any of the claims and has since removed the company’s name at the request of the source.

Big Zoom, Big Control

One of the standout claims involves a significant upgrade to the iPhone 17 Pro's Telephoto lens. The tipster said it will support up to 8× optical zoom, compared to 5× zoom in the iPhone 16 Pro. Even more notably, the lens may be capable of continuous optical zoom, adjusting across different focal lengths, suggesting Apple could rival the mechanical zoom systems seen in high-end digital cameras.

Another claimed addition is a second Camera Control button, located on the top edge of the device. This would work alongside the button already seen on the bottom-right edge of the iPhone 16 lineup, possibly allowing users quicker access to shooting options and settings.

The iPhone 17 Pro is now rumoured to get a 48MP 3.5X telephoto camera.



This will allow for 3.5X and 7X lossless focal lengths compared to the 12MP 5X telephoto of the 16 Pros. pic.twitter.com/eXn5WB6fzu — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) April 5, 2025

Apple’s Answer to Halide?

According to the source, Apple is reportedly working on a new Pro Camera app for both photo and video. This app could directly compete with professional-grade options like Halide, Kino, and Filmic Pro. However, it’s still unclear if the app will be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro, and the source did caution that Apple might instead deliver a major update to its Final Cut Camera app rather than introducing something entirely new.

In a related rumour, tech leaker Jon Prosser said the Camera app on iPhone 17 Pro models will support simultaneous video recording using both front and rear cameras.

New Design Details and a Vlog Focus

The leak also backed claims that the iPhone 17 Pro will debut in a copper-like finish and feature a centrally aligned Apple logo. These cosmetic changes would accompany a reworked camera housing, which is widely expected in this cycle.

Apple seems to be doubling down on video creators. In February, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote:

"In past years, Apple has focused more heavily on the camera's photo-taking abilities. This year it will stress improvements to video recording. One of the goals for 2025's iPhone line is to get the vlogging community and other video creators to move away from standalone cameras and use the iPhone for even more of their work. Look for Apple to more heavily than ever tout these video recording capabilities when the new iPhones debut in September."

The iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to feature three 48-megapixel rear cameras, giving Apple more scope to implement high-level video enhancements.

As MacRumors has pointed out, all the details originate from an anonymous source with no verified track record, so readers are advised to consider this report with a pinch of salt.