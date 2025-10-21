Realme GT 8 Pro Gets A Makeover-Friendly Swappable Camera Island & Ricoh-Tuned Lens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Realme GT 8 Pro: Realme has officially lifted the curtain on its latest flagship, the Realme GT 8 Pro, a phone that’s not just about top-tier performance but also a strikingly customizable design. The highlight? A swappable camera island that lets users literally change the face of their smartphone.

Realme GT 8 Pro Pricing and Availability

The Realme GT 8 Pro starts at CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 49,400) for the 12GB + 256GB model, going up to CNY 5,199 (around Rs 64,200) for the 16GB + 1TB version. Pre-orders have already begun in China, with availability in other regions expected soon.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications

Breaking away from the monotonous rectangular or circular camera layouts, Realme’s GT 8 Pro allows users to swap out the entire camera housing. The interchangeable module is secured with two Torx screws and magnetic connectors, making it easy to attach or remove. Realme says it will release multiple designs, from square and round to futuristic robot-themed options, all available through its official channels.

In an interesting twist, the company is also inviting users to 3D print their own camera island designs. To encourage creativity, Realme has even shared the 3mf model file and announced a design contest in collaboration with MakerWorld, reported GSMArena.

The GT 8 Pro’s camera department is just as ambitious as its design. The phone introduces a triple-camera setup, led by a 50MP Ricoh-tuned main sensor. This marks the debut of the Realme x Ricoh collaboration, promising photography inspired by Ricoh GR’s iconic tones , Positive, Negative, High-contrast Black & White, Standard, and Monochrome.

The primary 50MP shooter features a 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and supports Ricoh GR’s 28mm and 40mm equivalent focal lengths. It’s paired with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical and up to 12x lossless zoom, using a 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensor. Completing the trio is a 50MP ultrawide lens with a 116-degree field of view. The phone supports 8K video recording at 30fps for creators who want cinema-grade footage.

Powering the Realme GT 8 Pro is the Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 Extreme Edition chipset, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. There’s also Realme’s custom R1 graphics chip to boost gaming performance.

The phone flaunts a QHD+ AMOLED display (3,136×1,440) with a 144Hz refresh rate and brightness that peaks at an astonishing 4,000 nits. It also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery life won’t be an issue. Realme has equipped the GT 8 Pro with a 7,000mAh dual-cell setup, supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Despite the massive power unit, the device remains impressively slim at 8.2mm.

The phone is IP66, IP68, and IP69 certified, runs Android 16-based Realme UI 7, and comes in White, Green, and Blue variants.

With its modular design and professional-grade camera partnership, the Realme GT 8 Pro is not just another flagship; it’s a statement of creativity, performance, and personalisation.