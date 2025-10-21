iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched In China: Check Price, & Specifications

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iQOO has officially launched its newest flagship gaming smartphone, the iQOO 15, in China. This phone is the direct successor to the iQOO 13 and comes loaded with major performance and display upgrades. The brand is clearly targeting mobile gamers and power users with this one. It features a new premium design, an advanced cooling system, and lightning-fast charging.

iQOO 15 also becomes one of the first devices to use Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

iQOO 15 Price and Colour Variants

The iQOO 15 is available in multiple storage and colour options. It starts at CNY 4,199 (around Rs 451,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

The higher variants include 12GB/512GB at CNY 4,699 (Rs 58,000), 16GB/256GB at CNY 4,499 (Rs 55,000), and 16GB/512GB at CNY 4,999 (Rs 61,000). The top-end 16GB/1TB version costs CNY 5,499 (around Rs 68,000). All the prices listed in rupees are just a rough translation of chinese currency, Yuan.

iQOO has also introduced a special Honor of Kings 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition priced the same as the top variant.



In terms of colours, the phone will be available in Track Edition (Black), Legendary Edition (White), Lingyun, and Wilderness (Light Green).

iQOO 15 Specifications

The iQOO 15 packs a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED LTPO display with 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,600 nits brightness.

It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with the Q3 gaming chip, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

It runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6. For photos, it features a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor.

The front has a 32MP selfie camera. It gets a massive 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Other highlights include dual speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IP68/IP69 rating, and a 14,000mm² vapour cooling chamber for gamers.