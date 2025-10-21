Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched In China: Check Price, & Specifications

iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched In China: Check Price, & Specifications

iQOO’s latest flagship, the iQOO 15, targets mobile gamers with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16GB RAM, and a massive vapour cooling system.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iQOO has officially launched its newest flagship gaming smartphone, the iQOO 15, in China. This phone is the direct successor to the iQOO 13 and comes loaded with major performance and display upgrades. The brand is clearly targeting mobile gamers and power users with this one. It features a new premium design, an advanced cooling system, and lightning-fast charging. 

iQOO 15 also becomes one of the first devices to use Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

iQOO 15 Price and Colour Variants

The iQOO 15 is available in multiple storage and colour options. It starts at CNY 4,199 (around Rs 451,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. 

The higher variants include 12GB/512GB at CNY 4,699 (Rs 58,000), 16GB/256GB at CNY 4,499 (Rs 55,000), and 16GB/512GB at CNY 4,999 (Rs 61,000). The top-end 16GB/1TB version costs CNY 5,499 (around Rs 68,000). All the prices listed in rupees are just a rough translation of chinese currency, Yuan.

iQOO has also introduced a special Honor of Kings 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition priced the same as the top variant.

In terms of colours, the phone will be available in Track Edition (Black), Legendary Edition (White), Lingyun, and Wilderness (Light Green).

iQOO 15 Specifications 

The iQOO 15 packs a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED LTPO display with 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,600 nits brightness. 

It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the screen.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with the Q3 gaming chip, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. 

It runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6. For photos, it features a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. 

The front has a 32MP selfie camera. It gets a massive 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Other highlights include dual speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, IP68/IP69 rating, and a 14,000mm² vapour cooling chamber for gamers.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers...': BJP Blames AAP As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cricket
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
BCCI To Approach ICC After No Response From ACC Chief On Asia Cup Trophy Handover
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget