In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Realme 15 Pro Review: If the Realme 15 Pro were a 'Materialists' character, it would be that of Pedro Pascal's: easy on the eyes, effortlessly smooth, and flexing all his charms to win your love.

With a curved AMOLED display, vegan leather back, and a new 50MP Sony sensor, it seems designed to punch above its price. But just how much of that punch lands? I took it for a spin, and GennieGPT was there to hype every spec... while I tried to keep it real.

Realme 15 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

What I Love:

Curved AMOLED display feels premium

Long battery life and fast charging

Vegan leather finish adds style

What I Don't:

Average camera tuning

Okay-ish gaming performance

Looks Like A Million Bucks

✨ GennieGPT: "Wow! Just 7.9mm thick and only 185 grams! That’s thinner and lighter than some flagship models! I’m dazzled already!"

Shayak: Sure, it looks great. I’ll give Realme that. The in-hand feel is premium, the curved display makes it feel more expensive than it is, and Realme has been seriously nailing that vegan leather look nowadays. Realme 15 Pro is pretty, indeed.

But let’s not fall for a pretty face too fast, Gennie.

✨ GennieGPT: "120Hz AMOLED display! That’s flagship-grade smoothness and punchy colours, perfect for Insta-scrolling and Netflix binges!"

Shayak: We agree again, Gennie. The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is lovely, vivid colours, deep blacks, and buttery scrolling.

At this price point, it’s among the best displays you’ll find. The curve adds to the immersion, but it also leads to the occasional ghost touch.

Haptics are fine, not great. The stereo speakers are great as well, not tinny as you might imagine.

Not Built For Gaming, But That's Kinda Obvious

✨ GennieGPT: "The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip is efficient and capable! Geekbench scores are solid, and it runs cool! Also, a 5000mAh battery that lasts all day? Incredible!"

Shayak: Hold your circuits, Gennie. Yes, daily tasks are smooth, swiping, switching apps, and some light multitasking. But fire up Genshin Impact or Call of Duty: Mobile, and you’ll see the limits.

Frame drops kick in after 20-30 minutes, and thermal throttling is real.

That said, the 5,000mAh battery is a champ. Easily lasts a full day with mixed use, and the 67W fast charging is reliable.

How Did The Much-Hyped Sony Sensor Perform?

✨ GennieGPT: "A brand new Sony LYT-600 sensor! Night mode magic, detailed daylight shots, this could be a photography game-changer!"

Shayak: I wanted to believe the hype, too.

In daylight, the main sensor delivers sharp, contrast-rich photos. The dynamic range is decent. But low-light performance is still mid-range at best, detail gets smudgy, and night mode often over-brightens scenes.

The 8MP ultra-wide is barely serviceable, and the 2MP macro? Let’s pretend it doesn’t exist. Selfies are decent with the 16MP front cam, but portraits often mess up edge detection.

However, I must admit that Realme UI's AI features are incredibly fun. Realme's selfie cameras are spruced up with enough AI tweaks to make you look like Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal's love child (I really can't get Materialists out of my head, it seems). From widening your eyes to adding a bit more pump to your hairline, Realme 15 Pro's AI features don't disappoint.

Bloatware Still An Issue

✨ GennieGPT: "Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14! Feature-rich and smoother than ever!"

Shayak: Still bloated. There’s less bloatware than before, and the UI animations are smoother, sure. But there’s a fair bit of duplication, and some system apps push notifications aggressively.

Realme’s UI skin has matured but still needs polish and restraint. Three years of updates are promised, which is acceptable but not industry-leading by any means.

Realme 15 Pro Review: Quick Pointers

The Realme 15 Pro is a bit like that stylish friend who shows up to brunch looking amazing. It dazzles with design, nails the display, and keeps ticking with strong battery life. But scratch beneath the surface and you’ll find certain compromises.

In terms of pocket pinch, the Realme 15 Pro starts at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and goes up to Rs 38,999 for the top-end 12GB + 512GB variant. At its price, though, it’s a compelling choice for the fashion-forward user who wants just enough substance to back up the style. It goes up against other mid-range masters such as iQOO Neo 10 (Rs 31,998), Poco F7 (Rs 31,999), and Samsung Galaxy A36 (Rs 30,999). All these are similar performers, and Realme 15 Pro indeed has an edge due to the Sony sensor.

Realme’s message is clear: look good, last long, and maybe don’t zoom in too close.

Should You Buy It?

Yes, if you love a head-turning phone that feels great in the hand and nails the basics.

Maybe, if you don’t mind pushing the camera hype aside and just want a solid screen and battery.

No, if performance is top priority or you’re picky about software clutter.