Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Realme released the Realme 15 Pro 5G earlier this year, and now it’s time for the most-awaited one: The Game of Thrones Edition. The device is set to launch on October 8, which is today at the time of writing. Though most of the specifications are already out, we have something special for you; the first look at this gorgeous phone designed to appeal to even the toughest GoT nut out there. The biggest attraction is the box it comes in; the whole packaging follows the Game of Thrones theme, as expected.

Realme 15 Pro 5G (GoT Edition): Price In India

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is priced at Rs 44,999 (the same as the standard Realme 15 Pro - Rs 41,999 after discounts), and to drive home the sense of exclusivity, only 5,000 units will be sold globally.

The premium feeling kicks in as soon as you open the box.

Realme 15 Pro 5G (GoT Edition): What’s In The Box

When you open the box, you’ll find a charger and a phone cover on top. Going further, you come across the infamous throne from the popular series. The design looks impressive, with swords clearly visible. Behind the throne are the fierce red-orange eyes of the dragon.

Once you’re done admiring the throne of swords, you’ll notice a sachet containing stickers and postcards featuring Game of Thrones characters: Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, and Tyrion Lannister. And then comes the main character itself, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition.

Realme 15 Pro 5G (GoT Edition): How The Phone Feels

What stands out most about the phone is its beautiful design. The front looks simple, but the back clearly has extra work done. The camera notch has “Game of Thrones” written in gold, with small GOT-inspired symbols embedded around it. The camera section has a shiny finish, while the overall body has a matte-leather texture.





Just below the camera notch, slightly inside, you’ll see the Targaryen dragon symbol in gold, which stands out perfectly against the black background. Another small detail is the dragon paws carved around the camera, almost like it’s holding the camera itself.

Realme 15 Pro 5G (GoT Edition): Specifications

Realme has already shared the specifications of this edition. The phone lets you choose between two UIs: Ice and Fire. It’s AI-powered and offers smart photo editing options. The camera includes built-in filters like Party, Stage, Silhouette, and Fireworks. The device is 7.84mm slim with a 4D curved+ display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and a 7,000mAh Titan battery.

All in all, we’ll be back soon with a detailed look at the new Realme 15 Pro 5G: Game of Thrones Edition. For now, enjoy the aesthetic design and stay tuned as we unfold more about the world this special edition brings with it.