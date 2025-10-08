Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyRealme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition First Impressions: Is This Phone Worthy Of A Targaryen? Let's Find Out

Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition First Impressions: Is This Phone Worthy Of A Targaryen? Let's Find Out

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition is here for review, blending fantasy-inspired design with everyday use. First impressions inside.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Realme released the Realme 15 Pro 5G earlier this year, and now it’s time for the most-awaited one: The Game of Thrones Edition. The device is set to launch on October 8, which is today at the time of writing. Though most of the specifications are already out, we have something special for you; the first look at this gorgeous phone designed to appeal to even the toughest GoT nut out there. The biggest attraction is the box it comes in; the whole packaging follows the Game of Thrones theme, as expected.

Realme 15 Pro 5G (GoT Edition): Price In India

The Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition is priced at Rs 44,999 (the same as the standard Realme 15 Pro - Rs 41,999 after discounts), and to drive home the sense of exclusivity, only 5,000 units will be sold globally.

The premium feeling kicks in as soon as you open the box.

Realme 15 Pro 5G (GoT Edition): What’s In The Box

When you open the box, you’ll find a charger and a phone cover on top. Going further, you come across the infamous throne from the popular series. The design looks impressive, with swords clearly visible. Behind the throne are the fierce red-orange eyes of the dragon.Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition First Impressions: Is This Phone Worthy Of A Targaryen? Let's Find Out

Once you’re done admiring the throne of swords, you’ll notice a sachet containing stickers and postcards featuring Game of Thrones characters: Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa Stark, Jon Snow, and Tyrion Lannister. And then comes the main character itself, the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition.

Realme 15 Pro 5G (GoT Edition): How The Phone Feels

What stands out most about the phone is its beautiful design. The front looks simple, but the back clearly has extra work done. The camera notch has “Game of Thrones” written in gold, with small GOT-inspired symbols embedded around it. The camera section has a shiny finish, while the overall body has a matte-leather texture.
Realme 15 Pro Game Of Thrones Edition First Impressions: Is This Phone Worthy Of A Targaryen? Let's Find Out

Just below the camera notch, slightly inside, you’ll see the Targaryen dragon symbol in gold, which stands out perfectly against the black background. Another small detail is the dragon paws carved around the camera, almost like it’s holding the camera itself.

Realme 15 Pro 5G (GoT Edition): Specifications

Realme has already shared the specifications of this edition. The phone lets you choose between two UIs: Ice and Fire. It’s AI-powered and offers smart photo editing options. The camera includes built-in filters like Party, Stage, Silhouette, and Fireworks. The device is 7.84mm slim with a 4D curved+ display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and a 7,000mAh Titan battery.

All in all, we’ll be back soon with a detailed look at the new Realme 15 Pro 5G: Game of Thrones Edition. For now, enjoy the aesthetic design and stay tuned as we unfold more about the world this special edition brings with it.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Game Of Thrones TECHNOLOGY Realme 15 Pro
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget