Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyRay-Ban Meta Sales Skyrocket, Adding €15 Billion To EssilorLuxottica’s Value

Ray-Ban Meta Sales Skyrocket, Adding €15 Billion To EssilorLuxottica’s Value

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have become a major growth driver for EssilorLuxottica, pushing shares to an all-time high.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shares of EssilorLuxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, touched an all-time high on Friday after reporting its best-ever quarterly sales. The company’s Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses played a major role in this strong growth. The eyewear group, which is based in France and Italy, said its third-quarter sales rose by 11.7% from last year to reach €6.9 billion ($8.1 billion), as reported by Reuters. 

The demand for smart glasses has been so high that the company is now speeding up its production plans ahead of schedule.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Push EssilorLuxottica’s Growth

EssilorLuxottica’s Chief Financial Officer, Stefano Grassi, said that the new AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta glasses alone added more than four percentage points to sales growth. 

Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.7% by Friday morning to €308, marking the biggest single-day rise in over eight years. 

This surge added nearly €15 billion in value to the company’s €126.1 billion market capitalisation.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a note that the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now a “major growth driver” for the company, while its traditional eyewear business remains stable. 

The glasses are currently priced between $379 and $799, depending on the model, and are sold in select stores. 

Global expansion to countries like Canada, France, Italy, and the UK is expected in early 2026.

Smart Glasses Market Expected To See Huge Global Demand

Barclays analysts believe smart glasses could become the biggest tech innovation since mobile phones. They forecast that around 60 million smart glasses could be sold worldwide by 2035. 

Equita analysts have also increased their sales forecast for EssilorLuxottica’s wearable category and expect around €1 billion in revenue impact from it this year.

The company’s management said strong third-quarter numbers and growing confidence for the fourth quarter show how well its current strategy is working. 

Overall, EssilorLuxottica shares have gained 17% since January.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Oct 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
World
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title After 'Discussion With King Charles' Amid Epstein Fallout
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title Amid Epstein Fallout
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget