Ray-Ban Meta Sales Skyrocket, Adding €15 Billion To EssilorLuxottica’s Value

Shares of EssilorLuxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, touched an all-time high on Friday after reporting its best-ever quarterly sales. The company’s Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses played a major role in this strong growth. The eyewear group, which is based in France and Italy, said its third-quarter sales rose by 11.7% from last year to reach €6.9 billion ($8.1 billion), as reported by Reuters.

The demand for smart glasses has been so high that the company is now speeding up its production plans ahead of schedule.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Push EssilorLuxottica’s Growth

EssilorLuxottica’s Chief Financial Officer, Stefano Grassi, said that the new AI-powered Ray-Ban Meta glasses alone added more than four percentage points to sales growth.

Following the results, the company’s shares jumped 11.7% by Friday morning to €308, marking the biggest single-day rise in over eight years.

This surge added nearly €15 billion in value to the company’s €126.1 billion market capitalisation.

Analysts at J.P. Morgan said in a note that the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are now a “major growth driver” for the company, while its traditional eyewear business remains stable.

The glasses are currently priced between $379 and $799, depending on the model, and are sold in select stores.

Global expansion to countries like Canada, France, Italy, and the UK is expected in early 2026.

Smart Glasses Market Expected To See Huge Global Demand

Barclays analysts believe smart glasses could become the biggest tech innovation since mobile phones. They forecast that around 60 million smart glasses could be sold worldwide by 2035.

Equita analysts have also increased their sales forecast for EssilorLuxottica’s wearable category and expect around €1 billion in revenue impact from it this year.

The company’s management said strong third-quarter numbers and growing confidence for the fourth quarter show how well its current strategy is working.

Overall, EssilorLuxottica shares have gained 17% since January.