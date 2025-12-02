Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Lands In India With 3K Ultra HD Recording: Grab It For Under Rs 40K

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses are now available in India. These are smart glasses that mix fashion with technology. You can record videos in sharp 3K Ultra HD quality and enjoy ultrawide HDR for better colours. The glasses come with long battery life, new designs, and improved Meta AI support that responds to voice commands easily.

You can speak in English or even full Hindi to ask questions, capture photos and videos, control music, or reply to messages. The overall idea of these glasses is to make daily life simpler and hands-free.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses Price In India

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI glasses start at Rs 39,900 in India. The glasses are available across Ray-Ban India stores and other leading optical and eyewear outlets. They come in three designs: Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner.

This year, new seasonal colours are also included, such as Shiny Cosmic Blue, Shiny Mystic Violet, and Shiny Asteroid Grey. So users can choose a style that fits their personality and lifestyle.

The Celebrity AI Voice feature is also active, and people can talk to Meta AI in a natural way using Deepika Padukone’s AI voice along with other global celebrity voices.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) AI Glasses Specifications

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) brings a huge upgrade from the previous version. The biggest highlight is 3K Ultra HD video capture, which makes videos extremely sharp and clear.

Ultrawide HDR keeps videos bright even in low lighting. New capture modes like hyperlapse and slow motion will come later through software updates, making videos fun and creative.

Battery life is another strong point. The glasses last up to 8 hours, and fast charging takes the battery to 50% in just 20 minutes. The charging case gives 48 more hours of power, so you can use the glasses from morning until night without stress.

Meta AI is smarter than before. Users can say “Hey Meta” to get answers, recommendations, and creative prompts. The glasses also support full Hindi voice interaction, so users can talk naturally.

Soon, UPI Lite payments will also become possible by simply looking at a QR code and saying, “Hey Meta, scan and pay,” using the WhatsApp-linked bank account.