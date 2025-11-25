Oakley x Meta HSTN AI Glasses To Be Up For Grabs On THIS Date In India: Here's The Price

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyOakley x Meta HSTN AI Glasses To Be Up For Grabs On THIS Date In India: Here's The Price

Oakley has brought Meta-powered AI glasses to India, mixing performance design with surprising new features. But the real twist lies deeper.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Oakley has officially announced its new Meta HSTN AI glasses for India, introducing a fresh category of performance-focused AI eyewear. These glasses are designed for athletes, sports lovers, and people who want smarter, hands-free tools during daily activities. 

Oakley says the Meta HSTN aims to bring AI support, camera features, and active-performance design into one device. With AI built directly into the frames and support for Hindi voice commands, the glasses mark a new shift in how smart eyewear could work in real situations.

Oakley Meta HSTN Price In India

Oakley has confirmed that the Meta HSTN AI glasses will be priced starting at INR 41,800 in India. The glasses will be available to buy nationwide from December 1 at Sunglass Hut stores and other leading optical and eyewear retailers. 

The Oakley Meta HSTN will be offered in six frame and lens options, all Rx-ready for users who need powered lenses:
 • Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses
 • Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses
 • Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses
 • Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses
 • Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses
 • Black with Clear Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Specifications

Oakley Meta HSTN focuses on performance and practical AI use. It includes a fully integrated camera for hands-free photos and videos, open-ear speakers, and IPX4 water resistance for active environments. 

The battery supports up to 8 hours of use, 19 hours of standby, and fast charging, with a charging case offering 48 hours of extra power. Users can also record 3K video, making it easier to capture moments during workouts or outdoor activity.

Meta AI is built inside the glasses, offering real-time answers and assistance. Users can simply say “Hey Meta” to check surf conditions, get golf wind analysis, or ask for help while on the move.

The glasses now support full Hindi interaction, powered by Sarvam’s language tools. Users can ask questions, capture content, control media, and make calls entirely in Hindi.

Meta AI also introduces Celebrity AI Voice, with the AI voice of Deepika Padukone included among the first English options.

Soon, users will also be able to make UPI Lite payments directly from the glasses by looking at a QR code and saying, “Hey Meta, scan and pay,” with payments handled through their WhatsApp-linked bank account.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
