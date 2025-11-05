Sora Is Now On Android, But Is It Available In India? Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





OpenAI has now made its Sora app available for Android users. The app was earlier only for iPhone users. Sora is an AI video app that lets people create short videos from text or images. It became very popular when it launched with the Sora 2 model in September. The Android version is now available in the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

However, Sora is not available in India yet, and OpenAI has not shared when the app will launch in India.

Sora Android App Availability & Supported Regions

Sora became a hit soon after launch. It crossed 1 million downloads in less than five days and stayed in the top charts on the Apple App Store for almost three weeks.

Even today, it is still in the top five list on the App Store, which shows that many people enjoy using it to make short videos.

Now, the app is finally available on the Google Play Store, but only in some countries for now. Users in the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam can download Sora on Android and start using it.

However, Indian users will not see the app on the Play Store, since OpenAI has not released it in India yet.

There is no timeline or hint from OpenAI about when Sora will come to India. Many Indian users are waiting because the app is already trending globally.

How Sora Works On Android & Key Features

Sora allows users to create 60-second videos from simple text instructions or images. The app automatically adds background sound to match the video.

The Android version includes the Cameos feature. This lets users create AI videos of themselves doing different actions. They can also add friends to the videos.

Users can also:

Remix old videos

Add different visual styles

Share videos directly to apps like TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube



There are two usage levels:

Free users get basic video creation

ChatGPT Plus users get longer videos and faster processing



For now, Android users in India will have to wait, as OpenAI has not shared any launch date for Sora in the country.