Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySora Is Now On Android, But Is It Available In India? Here's What We Know

Sora Is Now On Android, But Is It Available In India? Here's What We Know

After becoming a hit on iPhones, Sora is now rolling out on Android. The app lets users create short AI videos from text or images. Is it available in India? Let's find out.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 05:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

OpenAI has now made its Sora app available for Android users. The app was earlier only for iPhone users. Sora is an AI video app that lets people create short videos from text or images. It became very popular when it launched with the Sora 2 model in September. The Android version is now available in the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. 

However, Sora is not available in India yet, and OpenAI has not shared when the app will launch in India.

Sora Android App Availability & Supported Regions

Sora became a hit soon after launch. It crossed 1 million downloads in less than five days and stayed in the top charts on the Apple App Store for almost three weeks. 

Even today, it is still in the top five list on the App Store, which shows that many people enjoy using it to make short videos.

Now, the app is finally available on the Google Play Store, but only in some countries for now. Users in the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam can download Sora on Android and start using it.

However, Indian users will not see the app on the Play Store, since OpenAI has not released it in India yet. 

There is no timeline or hint from OpenAI about when Sora will come to India. Many Indian users are waiting because the app is already trending globally.

How Sora Works On Android & Key Features

Sora allows users to create 60-second videos from simple text instructions or images. The app automatically adds background sound to match the video.

The Android version includes the Cameos feature. This lets users create AI videos of themselves doing different actions. They can also add friends to the videos.

Users can also:

  • Remix old videos
  • Add different visual styles
  • Share videos directly to apps like TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube

There are two usage levels:

  • Free users get basic video creation
  • ChatGPT Plus users get longer videos and faster processing

For now, Android users in India will have to wait, as OpenAI has not shared any launch date for Sora in the country.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
India
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
Election 2025
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget