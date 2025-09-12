Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sam Altman Take On Which Jobs Will Be Replaced By AI And Which Will Stay Untouched

Sam Altman Take On Which Jobs Will Be Replaced By AI And Which Will Stay Untouched

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gives a clear outlook on the job market, saying some roles are vulnerable to AI automation while others are secure for the long run.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has spoken about how artificial intelligence could change the job market, admitting that while no one can predict the future exactly, some patterns are already clear. He said customer support roles are most at risk as AI tools like ChatGPT become better at handling queries. At the same time, Altman pointed out that certain professions may remain safe, especially those requiring deep human interaction, such as nursing, where empathy and personal care cannot easily be replaced.

AI And Customer Support Jobs

Speaking on "The Tucker Carlson Show," Altman explained that customer support roles over the phone or computer are likely to be automated. “I'm confident that a lot of current customer support that happens over a phone or computer, those people will lose their jobs, and that'll be better done by an AI. Now, there may be other kinds of customer support where you really want to know it's the right person,” he said.

He also discussed coders and programmers, an area where the outcome is harder to predict. Many AI companies have built tools that let non-coders build apps, websites, or games just by typing a prompt. This has led to fears that coding jobs may disappear. Altman, however, stressed that demand for software has always been huge, and AI is only helping developers work faster. “A job that I feel way less certain about what the future looks like for is computer programmers,” he said, adding that the next 5–10 years will decide whether the field grows or shrinks.

Why Nursing May Be Safe From AI

Altman was clear that certain professions are less likely to face AI disruption. “A job that I'm confident will not be that impacted is like nurses. I think people really want the deep human connection with a person… No matter how good the advice of the AI is, or the robot, or whatever. You'll really want that,” he explained.

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis has expressed similar views, noting that while doctors might use AI for diagnosis, the empathy and care provided by nurses will remain uniquely human.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Opinion
