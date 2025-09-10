Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyChatGPT Growth Doesn’t Replace Google: New Data Reveals User Habits

ChatGPT Growth Doesn't Replace Google: New Data Reveals User Habits

ChatGPT is growing fast, but most users still visit Google. New data shows AI chat tools complement, not replace, traditional search engines.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New data from Similarweb shows that while ChatGPT is growing fast, Google remains the dominant search platform. Nearly all ChatGPT users still visit Google, but only a small fraction of Google users check ChatGPT. This indicates that people are using AI chat tools as a complement, not a replacement, for traditional search engines.

Brodie Clark shared the data on X, noting that in August 2025, 95.3% of ChatGPT users visited Google, while just 14.3% of Google users visited ChatGPT.

ChatGPT Growth vs Google Dominance

This shows that even as AI chat tools become popular, most people are not replacing Google with them. Instead, ChatGPT seems to be used alongside Google, not as a replacement.

This shows that even as AI chat tools become popular, most people are not replacing Google with them. Instead, ChatGPT seems to be used alongside Google, not as a replacement.

Clark noted, “While ChatGPT continues to grow, people are very much still using Google.” Other studies, like data from Sparktoro, also support this trend, showing that traditional search is far from dying.

People still rely on Google for its speed, reliability, and vast search results, even when they try AI-powered tools for quick answers or summaries.

How Users Are Using Both Platforms

The numbers suggest that ChatGPT is becoming a complementary tool rather than a competitor. Users may turn to ChatGPT for tasks like summarising text, generating content, or asking questions conversationally.

Meanwhile, Google continues to serve as the main tool for broad searches, research, and detailed information. For now, the two coexist, with ChatGPT offering convenience and AI-powered features, and Google offering comprehensive results.

In short, while ChatGPT is growing quickly and getting more attention, Google remains the dominant force in online search.

Although 14.3% may seem small, it represents a significant number given Google’s massive user base. People are not abandoning Google; they are simply adding ChatGPT to their toolkit for certain tasks, showing that AI and traditional search can work together rather than compete.

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
