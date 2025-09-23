OnePlus 15 Leaked Photo Shows Resemblance With Predecessor: Check Specifications, More

OnePlus 15 Leaks: The OnePlus 15 is expected to launch later this year, and leaks about the phone are already creating a buzz online. A new picture of the phone, reportedly taken at the Elite Gaming League Finals in China, is now being shared on social media. The image, posted by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, shows the upcoming device in a brand-new white colour option.

This would be different from earlier leaks that had suggested purple, titanium, and black as the main choices.

How Does The OnePlus 15 Look

From the leaked image, the OnePlus 15 seems to keep a design close to the OnePlus 13 but with small updates.

The camera setup at the back is square-shaped. Inside this, two main sensors are placed in a pill-shaped section, with a third sensor sitting above the LED flash.

This makes the rear look a bit more polished but still familiar to OnePlus fans. The phone also seems to have a premium finish, with the white version standing out as bold and clean.

OnePlus 15 Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 15 is rumoured to come with powerful hardware and new features. It could be one of the first smartphones to use Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, promising faster performance and smoother gaming.

The phone may also feature a large 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for extra smooth scrolling. Powering the device is said to be a huge 7,000mAh battery, paired with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

On the camera front, the phone might include a 50MP triple-camera setup, with the telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom. Unlike the OnePlus 13, the new model may not carry the Hasselblad branding.

Instead, OnePlus will rely on its own DetailMax Engine to process images. For software, the OnePlus 15 is expected to launch with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, while the Chinese version could run on the latest ColorOS.

With a bigger battery, faster charging, and updated design, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Android phones of the year.