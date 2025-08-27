OnePlus Nord Buds 3r: OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3r in India, which are its entry-level true wireless earphones. With up to 54 hours of total playtime, titanium-coated drivers for punchy audio, and AI-powered noise cancellation, the earbuds are designed for both music lovers and multitaskers.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Price and Availability

The Nord Buds 3r will be available in Aura Blue and Ash Black colour schemes.

Although the regular price would be Rs 1,799, consumers can get them at a discounted launch price of Rs 1,599 during the initial sale period.

The earbuds will be sold on the OnePlus website and the OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics, among other larger retail stores.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Features and Specifications

The best feature of the Nord Buds 3r is its 54-hour total playtime, the longest in the line of TWS devices launched by OnePlus.

Coupled with the TUV Rheinland battery health certification, the earbuds are designed to withstand 1,000 charging cycles by retaining similar performance.

A water and dust resistance rating of IP55 further enhances durability during workouts and outdoor use.

On the audio side, the earbuds have 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drives that provide deep bass and clear sound. Listen to music with Sound Master EQs and a 6-band equaliser.

Some OnePlus smartphones will also offer 3D Audio, which sounds like surround sound.

The Nord Buds 3r have a dual-mic, AI-powered noise cancellation with beamforming technology and anti-wind design to ensure clearer communications during calls.

Other specs are Bluetooth v5.4, dual-device connectivity, 47ms low-latency gaming mode, Google Fast Pair, and Aqua Touch controls.

The earbuds are handy with features like Tap 2 Take (image capture), Find My Earbuds and AI Translation.

OnePlus hopes to seize more market share with this launch and penetrate the competitive TWS market in India by offering high-end features at a low price.