Nothing Phone 3a Lite With Glyph Lighting Launched In India: Check Price, & Full Specifications

Nothing officially launched the Phone 3a Lite in India on November 27, and this new model is clearly designed for buyers who want a stylish and powerful phone without spending too much. The Phone 3a Lite now becomes the entry model of the Phone 3 series, which already includes the Phone 3, Phone 3a Pro, and Phone 3a.

With a transparent design, glyph lights, and the new Essential Key/Essential Space features, the phone brings the classic Nothing look to a more affordable price segment.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price In India

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite comes in three colour options: Black, White, and Blue. The base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999, making it a strong competitor in the mid-range segment. There is also an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, which costs Rs 22,999.

The device will be available across India starting December 5, and customers can buy it from Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all major retail outlets.

With this pricing strategy, Nothing is positioning the Phone 3a Lite as the easiest entry point for consumers wanting the Phone 3 series experience at a more budget-friendly cost. Unlike many premium models from the brand, this one tries to make the Nothing ecosystem more reachable for a larger audience.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite maintains the company’s signature transparent look and includes features like Glyph lighting and Essential Key/Essential Space.

For cameras, it carries a 50 MP main Samsung sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro camera, along with a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

It has a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness, along with Panda Glass protection on both sides. The device also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the phone, supporting 33W fast charging and 5W reverse charging, though the charger is not included in the box.

It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD. The phone boots Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, backed by 3 OS updates and 6 years of security updates.