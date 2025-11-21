Will Nothing 4.0 Upgrade Land On Your Phone? Check Eligible Device, Release Date, & Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nothing OS 4.0 Update: Nothing has now confirmed that its big Android 16-based software update, Nothing OS 4.0, will begin reaching users on Friday, 21 November. This comes after months of waiting, as the company has been calling this update an important step in its new AI-first plan.

The public rollout is beginning now because the long beta testing phase has finally ended. Nothing said that people who joined the open beta in late October helped them test the software, fix problems, and prepare it for release.

Nothing OS 4.0 Update Release Date & Rollout Timeline

The general release begins on Friday, 21 November. Once it starts, users should receive the update slowly over the next few days.

Nothing OS 4.0. Let your phone bring flow to your life.



General Release. 21 Nov. pic.twitter.com/95zBHKy5y9 — Nothing (@nothing) November 19, 2025

Nothing says this is its biggest software update of the year, bringing a new design, more AI features, and better customisation to all supported devices.

Eligible Devices For Nothing OS 4.0 Update

Nothing has not released an official device list, but the phones that joined the open beta give a very clear idea of which models will get the update first. The following phones tested the beta and are therefore expected to receive the update from day one:

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

More models are likely to follow soon, including the expected Phone 3a Lite. Nothing is also expected to push the update to devices under its CMF sub-brand, since these devices run the same software and are still covered by updates.

Nothing OS 4.0 Update Features

The update includes several Android 16 improvements, along with features made specially by Nothing. Users will get Extra Dark Mode, Pop-Up View for floating windows, a new 2×2 Quick Settings tile, and more clock designs for the lock screen. Nothing is also adding Essential Apps, which are simple user-made widgets that can be shared on the Nothing Playground.

The Nothing Phone 2 series will now receive the Stretch camera feature that was earlier available on the Phone 3. Another tool coming with the update is Lock Glimpse. After earlier feedback, Nothing confirmed that Lock Glimpse will stay switched off by default on the Phone 3a models.

Nothing says the update will begin rolling out on Friday and will reach all supported devices gradually over the next few days. This is the company’s biggest software release of the year, bringing a fresh look, AI tools, and new customisation options to all supported phones.