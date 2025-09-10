Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nikon ZR Cinema Camera With 6K Recording, OZO Audio Launched: Check Price And Specifications

Nikon ZR Cinema Camera With 6K Recording, OZO Audio Launched: Check Price And Specifications

Nikon’s new ZR cinema camera combines RED’s RAW format with 6K video, dual ISO, and advanced OZO Audio. At just 540 grams, it’s the lightest in the Z CINEMA lineup, made for filmmakers on the move.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Nikon Z Cinema Camera Launch: Nikon has launched the ZR, the newest member of its Z CINEMA lineup. This camera comes with a full-frame sensor and is built in collaboration with RED Digital Cinema, Nikon’s subsidiary. The ZR is designed for filmmakers and high-end video creators, offering features like 6K recording, advanced audio, and a lightweight body that aims to balance professional performance with portability. Alongside the ZR, RED has also introduced the V-RAPTOR XE, another cinema-focused camera.

Nikon ZR Pricing

The Nikon ZR is priced at Rs 1,86,995. Given its positioning in the cinema camera category, the ZR is targeted at professional filmmakers rather than casual users. Pricing reflects its professional features and compatibility with RED’s colour science and video technology.

Nikon ZR Specifications

The Nikon ZR supports internal recording of up to 6K/59.94p video in a new codec format, R3D NE, which is based on RED’s RAW video technology. It also offers two base ISO options (800 and 6400) and a wide dynamic range of over 15 stops for better handling of light and shadows.

One of the standout features is audio: the ZR is the first camera in the world to support 32-bit float recording on both built-in and external microphones. It uses Nokia’s OZO Audio system and offers five different pickup patterns for versatile sound capture.

The camera has a large 4-inch screen with high brightness, AI-based autofocus for accurate subject detection, and 5-axis stabilisation to minimise shake. Despite these features, it weighs just around 540 grams, making it the lightest in the Z CINEMA range.

Nikon has also included support for cloud-based workflows, LUT previews, and a new digital accessory shoe for microphones and other tools.

Also Read: Is iPhone 17 Out of Your Budget? Compare Prices In the US, Dubai, Canada And Vietnam

With these announcements, Nikon and RED are expanding their cinema-focused lineup, targeting professionals in film, production, and content creation.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Nikon
