iPhone Air Vs Galaxy S25 Edge: Who Wins The Thinnest Smartphone Battle? Full Comparison Here

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Apple’s latest event just dropped its new iPhone lineup, and the one grabbing the most attention is the iPhone Air, which Apple claims is its slimmest phone ever. Meanwhile, Samsung also launched the Galaxy S25 Edge a few months back, touted as the company’s thinnest phone yet.

Both phones are built for people who want a lightweight, stylish device without compromising on performance. But how do they compare? Let’s break it down.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Design and Display

The iPhone Air is extremely thin at just 5.6mm, with slightly curved sides that make it feel even slimmer. It has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 10Hz–120Hz refresh rate and very bright 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Apple also uses Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and back for extra protection, and about 80% of its body is made from recycled titanium, making it both strong and eco-friendly.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is slightly thicker at 5.8mm and weighs about 163g. It has a bigger 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.

Its flat edges give it a clean look. While it’s a little heavier and thicker than the iPhone Air, its screen is slightly sharper and larger.

In short, the iPhone Air is better if you want the thinnest, lightest phone, but the S25 Edge has a bigger and sharper screen.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Camera

The iPhone Air has a single 48MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 2x telephoto zoom. The front camera is 18MP with Centre Stage, which keeps you centred during video calls. It’s simple to use and takes great photos without much effort.

The Galaxy S25 Edge has a dual rear camera setup: a huge 200MP main sensor with 2x zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Its front camera is 12MP. Samsung’s setup gives more options and detail, especially for wide-angle shots or zoomed photos.

So, if you like simple, reliable photography, the iPhone Air is good. If you want more powerful cameras with higher megapixels, the Galaxy S25 Edge is the choice.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Performance and Battery

The iPhone Air uses Apple’s A19 Pro chip, the same as in the iPhone 17 Pro models. It also has the N1 chip for fast Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread connectivity.

Apple doesn’t reveal the exact battery size, but the phone lasts all day, with up to 27 hours of video playback. Fast charging can reach 50% in just 30 minutes.

The Galaxy S25 Edge runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Its 3,900mAh battery supports 25W wired and wireless charging.

While both phones perform well, the iPhone Air is slightly more efficient and optimised for longer battery use.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price in India

The iPhone Air starts at Rs 1,19,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,39,900 for 512GB, and Rs 1,59,900 for 1TB. It comes in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black.

The Galaxy S25 Edge starts at Rs 1,09,999 for 12GB + 256GB and Rs 1,21,999 for 12GB + 512GB. Colour options are Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.

The iPhone Air costs around Rs 10,000 more than the base Galaxy S25 Edge, but it comes in more colours and has Apple’s ecosystem features.

iPhone Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Which One Should You Buy?

If you want a super thin, light phone that works perfectly with Apple apps and gives smooth performance, the iPhone Air is the better choice. It’s great for daily use, media, and selfies.

If you want a phone with a bigger and sharper display, more camera options, and high specs, the Galaxy S25 Edge is ideal. It’s perfect for photography, gaming, and people who like to explore more features.

Both are excellent phones, so it really comes down to whether you prefer Apple’s simple, sleek style or Samsung’s bigger screen and more camera flexibility.