Microsoft Edge's New 'Copilot Mode' Supercharges Browsing With AI: Is Google Next?

Microsoft has rolled out a new artificial intelligence feature called "Copilot Mode" for its Edge browser, according to a report published by Reuters. This launch marks the company’s latest move in an increasingly competitive space, as tech rivals like Google and Perplexity AI continue to advance their AI-powered browser tools.

The feature is designed to transform how users interact with the web, integrating browsing, search, and voice navigation into one intelligent interface. Available for free in select markets on Windows and Mac PCs, Copilot Mode is being offered for a limited period.

Smarter Browsing with Integrated AI

According to Microsoft, Copilot Mode simplifies common tasks and enhances productivity by helping users complete queries, organise their tabs by topic, and compare results across multiple open pages without the need to switch between them. Users will see a single input box where they can chat, search, or navigate the web directly.

"Copilot will also support voice navigation for browsing in Edge," the company added, offering a hands-free experience that blends AI with accessibility.

Enhanced User Control and Privacy

Microsoft has emphasised user privacy and control within Copilot Mode. The tool will only access browsing data when permission is granted and will include visual cues to inform users when it is actively running in the background.

The software giant also noted that users will soon be able to allow Copilot to access additional browser context, including credentials and browsing history. This access will enable the AI to perform more advanced tasks such as making bookings or managing digital errands.

For those concerned about data access, Microsoft confirmed that the feature is optional and can be disabled through Edge settings.

Competitive Pressure from Alphabet and Startups

Microsoft’s move comes amid rapid developments from competitors in the AI browsing space. Earlier this month, Nvidia-backed startup Perplexity AI launched its own Comet browser, and Reuters previously reported on OpenAI’s plans for an AI-enhanced browser.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has also been making strides. The firm recently introduced “AI Mode”, a dedicated AI-only search experience. Last week, the company shared that this feature had led to higher user engagement, underlining growing demand for intelligent search tools.

Limited-Time Rollout

While Microsoft has not confirmed an end date for free access to Copilot Mode, it is currently being released across all Copilot-supported regions. The company appears to be testing waters before a wider or more permanent release.

With the introduction of Copilot Mode, Microsoft is clearly positioning itself to remain relevant in the evolving browser market, which is increasingly shaped by AI innovation. Whether this update helps the Edge browser gain more traction remains to be seen, but it certainly signals that Microsoft is not willing to lag behind in the AI race.