HomeTechnologyDating App Tea Hacked: 72,000+ Women's Private Images Stolen In Massive Data Breach

Dating App Tea Hacked: 72,000+ Women's Private Images Stolen In Massive Data Breach

Tea, a women-focused dating app, has reported a targeted cyberattack in July that exposed over 72,000 private images. Authorities and regulators are now investigating the breach.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 05:39 PM (IST)

Tea, a dating app designed to provide women with safer digital spaces, has reported a significant data breach involving the theft of more than 72,000 private user images. The Singapore-based platform disclosed the incident on Friday, stating that its image storage system was targeted by hackers earlier in July. The breach has raised serious concerns about user safety, data protection, and the obligations of tech platforms to prevent such violations.

Tea Acknowledges 'Deliberate Attack' on Storage System

According to the company, the intrusion was a “deliberate and targeted attack” on its image-hosting infrastructure. Tea confirmed that the stolen images had been shared on unauthorised websites, although it refrained from naming those platforms. The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation by the company, alongside an urgent response to remove the compromised content from online sources.

“This was a deliberate and targeted attack on our image storage system, and we are working with authorities and partners to identify and remove the images,” Tea said in a public statement.

The company further noted that the breach had not impacted other parts of the platform. However, it remains unclear how long the images were publicly accessible or how many users have been directly affected.

Privacy and Safety at the Forefront

Tea, which launched in March and is still in its early stages, has gained popularity for its approach to women’s safety in online dating. The app positions itself as a “female-first” platform where women initiate conversations and are not shown men’s profile pictures until they choose to engage. It also has policies in place to permanently remove users who send unsolicited sexual content.

The breach strikes a heavy blow to this mission. Tea stressed that it is actively cooperating with regulators in Singapore and abroad to manage the fallout and prevent further damage.

“We sincerely apologise to our users and community,” the company stated, acknowledging the emotional and psychological impact of such privacy violations.

The company has begun notifying affected users directly and is urging them to report any unauthorised use of their images to its support team or relevant authorities.

Regulatory Attention and Future Commitments

Authorities in Singapore have been alerted, and Tea is reportedly engaging with regulators in other countries as well. It has not been confirmed whether any fines or sanctions will be levied against the company.

The dating platform said it is in the process of upgrading its security framework, conducting a full audit of its systems, and reviewing how user data is handled and stored. It also pledged to enhance transparency with users in the coming months. Tea said it remains committed to providing a secure environment for women and will work to rebuild trust.

“This was an attack not just on our systems but on the women who use Tea. We will do everything in our power to protect them,” the statement added. The breach has underscored the growing risks of digital intimacy and the heightened responsibilities platforms carry in safeguarding users’ most personal data.

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
