Meta's New Smart Glasses Are Coming To India: A Look At Price And Specifications

Meta's latest creation is coming to India soon, with three new models of smart glasses that feature HD video, AI, and live translation.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 02:38 PM (IST)

Meta has launched three new smart glasses at its Connect 2025 event:  the Ray-Ban Meta Display, the Oakley Meta Vanguard, and the Ray-Ban AI Glasses Gen 2. These glasses mix style, AI, and smart features like live translation, workout tracking, and HD video recording. They will first launch in the US, but Meta has confirmed that India will also get them soon. Previously, Mark Xukerberg also said that he believes smart AI glasses will replace phones as the next major tech. 

These Meta glasses are much more advanced as compared to Indian smart glasses brands like Noise and Titan, and are also expected to carry a much higher price.

Ray-Ban Meta Display, Oakley Meta Vanguard, & Ray-Ban AI Glasses Gen 2 Price

The Ray-Ban Meta Display is priced at $799 (about Rs 70,000). The Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses are tagged for $499 (about Rs 44,000). Meta also revealed the updated Ray-Ban AI Glasses Gen 2, starting at $379 (around Rs 33,000). 

Ray-Ban Meta Display, Oakley Meta Vanguard, & Ray-Ban AI Glasses Gen 2 Specifications

Ray-Ban Meta Display: These glasses feature a small display controlled by a wristband (sEMG bracelet) for gesture tracking. They include cameras, multiple microphones, and speakers, letting users take photos, record videos, play music, get notifications, live translations, and turn-by-turn directions. The monocular panel shows information only over the right eye, and the glasses need a smartphone app to work.

Oakley Meta Vanguard: Designed for athletes, these glasses have a 12MP centre-mounted camera with 3K video, slow motion, and Hyperlapse modes. Features include dust and water resistance (IP67), customisable nose pads, helmet compatibility, a five-mic array to reduce wind noise, open-ear speakers, 9 hours of battery life, and a charging case with 36 extra hours. Fitness integration with Garmin, Strava, and Apple Health allows real-time stats and automatic activity capture.

Ray-Ban AI Glasses Gen 2: These updated glasses offer 8 hours of battery, 3K Ultra HD video at 60fps, HDR, fast charging (50% in 20 mins, case adds 48 hours), and camera features like hyperlapse and slow motion.

They will come in designs like Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner. These will first be available in the US, UK, and Canada, and then launch in India by the end of 2025.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 02:38 PM (IST)
