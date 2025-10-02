Facebook & Instagram To Personalise Content Using Meta AI Interactions: Everything We Know

Meta Platforms announced that starting December 16, it will use people’s interactions with its AI tools to personalise content and ads on apps like Facebook and Instagram. As reported by Reuters, users will be informed about this change from October 7, and those using Meta AI won’t be able to opt out. The update only affects people who use the AI features and aims to combine these interactions with existing data, such as likes and follows, to improve recommendations and make feeds more relevant to individual interests.

How It Will Work

Meta said interactions with its AI, whether through voice or text, will help suggest content and ads, according to Reuters. For instance, if someone talks to Meta AI about hiking, they might later see hiking groups, friends’ trail updates, or ads for boots.

Christy Harris, Meta’s privacy policy manager, said that these AI interactions will simply be another factor in personalising feeds and ads. Sensitive topics, like religion, political views, sexual orientation, health, or race, will not be used to target ads.

Meta also noted that personalisation will improve the overall user experience by making recommendations more useful and relevant, not just for advertising.

Rollout & Context

The new personalisation system will launch in most regions on December 16, but it will not include the UK, the EU, or South Korea.

Meta AI now has 1 billion monthly active users across its apps. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company is focusing on making Meta AI a more personal and entertaining experience, including voice conversations.

This move follows other tech giants like Google and Amazon, which have started monetising AI, but Meta plans to use AI interactions for content and ads across multiple platforms at a large scale.

Meta also recently launched consumer-ready smart glasses with a built-in display, highlighting its push into AI-driven features across devices and increasing the ways people can interact with AI in daily life.