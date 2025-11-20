Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gadgets Review: In a world where every second brand is slapping the word “smart” on bulbs, bottles, and possibly biryanis next, Luminous decided to go loud instead of clever. Its Edge Go P-Series doesn’t just promise portable power; it drags along an inbuilt audio system, wireless mics, a subwoofer, and a guitar input... because apparently, even your inverter needs a side hustle now.

And right on cue, ABP Live's in-house review AI bot GennieGPT is already losing her circuits over the spec sheet, blissfully unaware that the real world is a cruel place where batteries drain, speakers distort, and 15 kilos means you’re definitely not backpacking with this thing.

Without further ado, let’s jump into this AI-vs-human review tug-of-war.

Luminous Edge Go 1500 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Impressively fast 1.5–2 hour charging

Can handle home outages and outdoor gear simultaneously

Surprisingly solid 90W speaker system

Solar charging + tons of ports + mic and guitar inputs

Rugged build with splash protection

What Doesn’t:

Over 15 kilos. Portable only if you measure strength in deadlifts

Speaker is good, not “nearly Rs 1 lakh good”

Solar panels not included

You pay a premium for the “party + power” combo

Design: Portable… If You’re Superman

✨ GennieGPT: WOW! It’s like a giant Bluetooth speaker with superpowers! So stylish, so curvy, so modern! Only 15kg! Very portable!!

Shayak: “Only” 15 kilos? Gennie, that’s portable the same way a tandoor is “portable”. Yes, it looks good. More like a bulky boombox than a battery bank, and the fabric mesh plus the dark grey finish is classy. But carry it once and you’ll realise this isn’t for treks. This is for people whose idea of outdoors is “car camping with a foldable chair.”

The fire-resistant body and IP34 splash protection add confidence, though. It survived light rain during testing without drama. The build is solid, no rattles or scary creaks.

✨ GennieGPT: And look! Speakers on the front! A 6-inch 50W subwoofer and two 15W speakers! PARTY TIME!

Shayak: Correct for once. The front is all audio, that too with rhythmic RGB party lights.

The back? That’s a whole suitcase of ports: AC outlets, USB-C, USB-A, DC ports, car charger, solar input, and even a guitar input because someone at Luminous clearly said, “Let’s build a power station for the Kurt Cobain in you.”

And yes, the carrying bag helps. It's still bulky, but the bag is designed considerately, and it shows.

Connectivity: Plug Everything, Pray For Nothing

✨ GennieGPT: You can connect TWELVE DEVICES at once! Twelve! That’s practically a mini substation!

Shayak: For a change, the bot isn’t exaggerating. I plugged in multiple devices at once, from a phone to a laptop to even my cat's water dispenser. The Edge Go didn't miss a beat.

The tiny display on top is actually useful: it shows live input/output wattage, battery percentage, and runtime. When you add or remove a device, it recalculates instantly like a maths topper.

Solar charging is supported, too. But panels are sold separately, because why not.

✨ GennieGPT: 1200W PURE SINE WAVE! 1120Wh! Can power 90 appliances! Ninety! Mixers! Fans! Laptops! Dreams!

Shayak: Powering dreams is poetic, but mostly this thing powers fans, laptops, lights, chargers, and the occasional projector. But yes, 1200W pure sine wave output is legit. No buzzing, flickering, or laptop panic attacks.

✨ GennieGPT: And it charges from 0 to 100 in 1.5 hours!! Magical inverter technology! Almost like lightning!

Shayak: Okay, this one is actually impressive. Full charge in less than 2 hours during my test. Most competitors? 5 to 7 hours. Luminous clearly didn’t come here to play.

LiFePO4 batteries with 3,000+ charging cycles also mean this will outlive your current phone, your next phone, and probably your third next phone.

The fans kick in occasionally but stay quiet enough to avoid ruining your camping vibes.

Audio: The Party Trick Nobody Asked For (But Kinda Enjoy)

✨ GennieGPT: 90W SPEAKER SYSTEM! 6-inch subwoofer! THUMPY BASS! 97 dB! It’s like a concert!!!

Shayak: Easy there, DJ Gennie. It’s not a concert, but it's fun. The audio system is shockingly competent. Outdoors, in a group of around 20 people, it held up nicely.

Bass is punchy without being ridiculous. The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun" sounded lively, Twenty One Pilots' "Lavish" had satisfying kicks, and My Chemical Romance's "Welcome To The Black Parade" had all the right punk energy without distortion.

Treble is crisp, vocals are clear, and instruments don’t blend into mush. The soundstage isn’t wide, but this is a power station pretending to be a speaker. Not a Sonos or even a Marshall!

✨ GennieGPT: And karaoke! WIRELESS MICS! Guitar input! PARTY BOSS!

Shayak: This is where things get fun. The microphones connected once you turned on Bluetooth mode and were great for group karaoke humiliation. Guitar input? Plugged in both my acoustic and electric guitar. As expected, the acoustic one drew a lot of noise (as happens with cheap amps), but the electric guitar played like a dream. The power chords (you know, the ones you hear mostly on rock-n-roll numbers) were actually punchy. Of course, the guitar output's sound signature is not nuanced enough to play to a theatre of musicophiles, but it's good enough to woo your certain someone at a bonfire party this winter.

Bluetooth range is ~10 metres open-air. Good enough unless you plan to wander into the forest mid-song.

Only drawback: music eats battery. Three hours at 90% volume drained nearly by a quarter. So yes, your “camping DJ” persona has a cost.

Luminous Edge Go 1500 Review: Final Verdict

At the current Amazon sale price of Rs 97,399, the Luminous Edge Go 1500 is a mighty specific product. It’s for people who want a power station and a party speaker and karaoke gear and fast charging and the bragging rights of owning India’s first “battery that does bass drops.”

If you only need backup? Cheaper options exist. If you only need a speaker? Better audio exists for a lot less.

But if you need both, and regularly, this is a unicorn in the Indian market.

It’s rugged, reliable, fast-charging, feature-loaded, and genuinely useful for power cuts, off-grid work, camping, outdoor shoots, and house parties. Sure, it weighs as much as a large dog. But just like Scooby-Doo, it always delivers.

Should You Buy Luminous Edge Go 1500?