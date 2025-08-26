Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone Leaks: Apple Plans 3 Major iPhone Redesigns, Including iPhone 17 Air, Foldable iPhone, & iPhone 20

Apple is reportedly working on three big iPhone redesigns: iPhone 17 Air, a foldable model, and the anniversary-edition iPhone 20.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone Leaks: Apple is gearing up to shake up its iPhone lineup with three major iPhone redesigns over the next three years, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman shared that Apple is moving on from its familiar design language that has dominated the iPhone line since the announcement of iPhone 12.

In the coming years, Apple is said to be working on revamping the iPhone 17 Air, the Foldable iPhone (codenamed V68), and the iPhone 20. Here's all we know so far.

iPhone 17 Air Launching Next Month

The most awaited phone right now is the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to debut this September along with the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. This new slim phone will reportedly replace the iPhone 16 Plus and will carry a single rear camera, Apple’s first in-house modem, a smaller battery, and no physical SIM slot.

The standard iPhone 17 will be similar to the iPhone 16, whereas the Pro and Pro Max might get a redesigned rear camera module.

Foldable iPhone Planned For 2026

Apple is expected to step into the foldable market in 2026. The Foldale iPhone V68 will reportedly carry four cameras: two at the back, one outside, and one inside. Early models are said to come in just two colours, black and white, and will run on Apple’s C2 modem.

Apple will likely use an in-cell touch panel for the inner display to reduce crease visibility and improve touch response.

iPhone 20 Curved Design For 2027

At last, the iPhone 20 is tipped to launch in 2027 and is said to be the first iPhone to have a curved glass display.  This phone will mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and could be the most groundbreaking in terms of design in the product’s history.

If Gurman's words hold true, Apple’s upcoming launches might be the most ambitious redesign cycle in years, starting with the iPhone 17 Air and going all the way to the iPhone 20. These are just leaks for now, so take this with a pinch of salt.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
Apple
