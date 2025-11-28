Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Display, Camera, Performance, More; Everything We Know So Far

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Display, Camera, Performance, More; Everything We Know So Far

iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks hint at Apple’s most dramatic iPhone redesign yet, with surprises in display, battery, and connectivity, still unconfirmed.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: When Apple released the iPhone 17 series, customers stood in queues around the globe to buy it. The series continues, and now discussions have shifted to the next model. It is said that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will come to the market in a few months.

Some information has already leaked, and reports suggest that this phone could reach users by mid-2026. Based on these early details, here is what we know so far.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Design

Leaks say the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a semi-transparent back glass that shows internal parts like the MagSafe ring and battery layout. This design is different from previous iPhones and is meant to give a fresh look. 

New colours are also expected, including deep burgundy red, coffee brown, and a purple shade, giving users more options to match their personal style.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Display

Reports suggest that the Dynamic Island will become smaller, offering a bigger and cleaner viewing area. 

The 18MP selfie camera stays, and the display will feel smoother while watching videos, playing games, or jumping between apps.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Connectivity

The most interesting leak is satellite 5G support, which means users could access the internet and make calls even in remote areas if the sky is clear. 

To support this feature, the phone may have a thicker body and a larger 5,200–5,300mAh battery, helping users avoid frequent charging.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Performance

The phone is expected to run on the A20 Pro chip built on 2nm technology, offering faster app performance, better power saving, and smoother multitasking. 

The C2 modem is also included to improve network and download speeds during everyday use.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Camera

Leaks mention a three-layer stacked main sensor for better dynamic range and low-light photography. 

The variable aperture camera system allows more control over light, and the new capture button is designed to make shooting photos more comfortable.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max stands out in leaks because of its new design approach, advanced camera upgrades, stronger connectivity options, and overall improvements across hardware and performance. If the leaks turn out to be true, it could be one of the most interesting iPhones to arrive in 2026.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Drunk Cops Beat Restaurant Staff After Food Request Denied
Breaking: Raisen Rape Accused Shot in Leg While Trying to Escape Police Custody
Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget