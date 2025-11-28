iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Display, Camera, Performance, More; Everything We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: When Apple released the iPhone 17 series, customers stood in queues around the globe to buy it. The series continues, and now discussions have shifted to the next model. It is said that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will come to the market in a few months.

Some information has already leaked, and reports suggest that this phone could reach users by mid-2026. Based on these early details, here is what we know so far.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Design

Leaks say the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a semi-transparent back glass that shows internal parts like the MagSafe ring and battery layout. This design is different from previous iPhones and is meant to give a fresh look.

New colours are also expected, including deep burgundy red, coffee brown, and a purple shade, giving users more options to match their personal style.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Display

Reports suggest that the Dynamic Island will become smaller, offering a bigger and cleaner viewing area.

The 18MP selfie camera stays, and the display will feel smoother while watching videos, playing games, or jumping between apps.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Connectivity

The most interesting leak is satellite 5G support, which means users could access the internet and make calls even in remote areas if the sky is clear.

To support this feature, the phone may have a thicker body and a larger 5,200–5,300mAh battery, helping users avoid frequent charging.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Performance

The phone is expected to run on the A20 Pro chip built on 2nm technology, offering faster app performance, better power saving, and smoother multitasking.

The C2 modem is also included to improve network and download speeds during everyday use.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: Camera

Leaks mention a three-layer stacked main sensor for better dynamic range and low-light photography.

The variable aperture camera system allows more control over light, and the new capture button is designed to make shooting photos more comfortable.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max stands out in leaks because of its new design approach, advanced camera upgrades, stronger connectivity options, and overall improvements across hardware and performance. If the leaks turn out to be true, it could be one of the most interesting iPhones to arrive in 2026.