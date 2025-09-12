Apple iPhone 17 Series Pre-Booking Starts Today: Check Price, Specifications, Colours, & More

iPhone 17 Pro Max: It's time for Apple lovers to celebrate as pre-orders for the brand new iPhone 17 series start this evening at 5:30 PM. Along with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, you can also pre-book the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3. If booking the iPhone 17 Pro Max is on your to-do list, here’s a full guide on how to pre-order, timings, colours, and specifications.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Pre-Booking, Price, and Storage Options

You can pre-order the iPhone 17 Pro Max in India through Apple’s official website, offline Apple stores, Croma (online/offline), and Vijay Sales. You need to pay Rs 17,000 in advance to secure your booking. The amount you’ll be paying will get adjusted against the full price.

Price varies depending on storage. The 256GB model will cost you Rs 1,48,900, the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,69,900, the 1TB version costs Rs 1,89,900, while the top-end 2TB model will cost Rs 2,29,900. On Vijay Sales, you can simply sign up with your details, and the platform will notify you once pre-orders officially open.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications

Apple is offering the iPhone 17 Pro Max in three colours: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

The phone has a large 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3000 nits peak brightness for crystal-clear visuals.

Powering the device is the latest Apple A19 Pro chip, designed to deliver unmatched performance.

The camera system is a major highlight, featuring three 48MP sensors, a primary lens, a periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens, along with an 18MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 4832mAh battery and supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging. With these features, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is built for performance, photography, and all-day battery life.

All in all, set your alarm for 5:30 PM to take your first step towards making the new iPhone 17 yours.