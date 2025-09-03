Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Clear Case Reveals A Bold New Camera Design. Check Photos

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Clear Case Reveals A Bold New Camera Design. Check Photos

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: A leaked iPhone 17 Pro clear case hints at a bold new rear camera design, marking Apple’s biggest iPhone redesign in years. Check out the photos.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Apple’s big event is just around the corner, and leaks are flooding the air. With new leaks coming each day, Apple fans' excitement is getting out of hand. Now, a leaked clear case for the iPhone 17 Pro hints at a major design shift, possibly the first big change to the iPhone’s look in years. The case shows signs of a completely new rear camera setup, making this one of the most talked-about upgrades in recent Apple history. 

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: What Does The Case Reveal

Earlier this year, there were whispers that the iPhone 17 Pro could borrow a camera bar-style design similar to Google’s Pixel phones. Now, leaked photos shared by tipster Majin Bu appear to back up those claims. 

The clear case, allegedly Apple’s official version, shows a large rectangular cutout at the back, very different from the familiar square-shaped camera cluster. As Tom’s Guide reports that this could mark Apple’s boldest design update in years.

The case design itself also stands out. Instead of the circular MagSafe outline, there’s a white, rounded rectangle beneath the camera area. This makes the phone’s edges more visible, while the rest of the back stays hidden.

Apple may also introduce tinted or seasonal colour options, and the case is rumoured to have anti-yellowing technology to stay clear longer.

Extra accessories on the way

The leak also hints at Apple expanding its accessory lineup. The clear case shows slots for a Crossbody Strap, a magnetic lanyard-like strap to make carrying the phone safer. 

Also, Apple could launch a bumper case for the iPhone 17 Air and even a charging case to address battery concerns. Apart from that, tipster Majin Bu previously shared a clear case for AirPods Pro 3, showing a new design.

With the September 9 launch confirmed, all eyes are on Apple, not just for the iPhone 17 series itself, but also for these surprising accessory updates.

All this information is based on leaks, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede - Check Viral Post
Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede
World
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
America Enjoys Good Relations With India: Donald Trump Amid Strained Ties
Cities
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Residents Spend Night On Street After Yamuna Floods Homes; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Cricket
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Shubman Gill Goes Past Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni, Ends Their Long-Standing Dominance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget