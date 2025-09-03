iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Clear Case Reveals A Bold New Camera Design. Check Photos

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Apple’s big event is just around the corner, and leaks are flooding the air. With new leaks coming each day, Apple fans' excitement is getting out of hand. Now, a leaked clear case for the iPhone 17 Pro hints at a major design shift, possibly the first big change to the iPhone’s look in years. The case shows signs of a completely new rear camera setup, making this one of the most talked-about upgrades in recent Apple history.

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: What Does The Case Reveal

Earlier this year, there were whispers that the iPhone 17 Pro could borrow a camera bar-style design similar to Google’s Pixel phones. Now, leaked photos shared by tipster Majin Bu appear to back up those claims.

The clear case, allegedly Apple’s official version, shows a large rectangular cutout at the back, very different from the familiar square-shaped camera cluster. As Tom’s Guide reports that this could mark Apple’s boldest design update in years.

New iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case



Full Article:https://t.co/d66MxDiYQ6 pic.twitter.com/uXe5huxTl3 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 31, 2025

The case design itself also stands out. Instead of the circular MagSafe outline, there’s a white, rounded rectangle beneath the camera area. This makes the phone’s edges more visible, while the rest of the back stays hidden.

Apple may also introduce tinted or seasonal colour options, and the case is rumoured to have anti-yellowing technology to stay clear longer.

Extra accessories on the way

The leak also hints at Apple expanding its accessory lineup. The clear case shows slots for a Crossbody Strap, a magnetic lanyard-like strap to make carrying the phone safer.

Also, Apple could launch a bumper case for the iPhone 17 Air and even a charging case to address battery concerns. Apart from that, tipster Majin Bu previously shared a clear case for AirPods Pro 3, showing a new design.

AirPods Pro 3 New Design Unveiled



Full Article:https://t.co/YuRu4gFo5J pic.twitter.com/kYOqlb5pit — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 26, 2025

With the September 9 launch confirmed, all eyes are on Apple, not just for the iPhone 17 series itself, but also for these surprising accessory updates.

All this information is based on leaks, so take it with a pinch of salt.