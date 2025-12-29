Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyThis iPhone Beats Budget Phones In India, With Around 6.5 Million Units Sold In 2025

This iPhone Beats Budget Phones In India, With Around 6.5 Million Units Sold In 2025

India’s smartphone market saw a surprising shift as the iPhone 16 topped sales charts, showing how financing options and brand value are reshaping consumer behaviour.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple has quietly crossed a milestone that once felt impossible in India. The iPhone 16 has emerged as the country’s highest-selling smartphone, beating several Android models that cost a fraction of its price. According to a Mint report citing Counterpoint Research, Apple sold about 6.5 million iPhone 16 units in the first 11 months of 2025. 

That figure puts it well ahead of Vivo’s Y29 5G, which shipped 4.7 million units. For a market long driven by budget phones, this shift clearly shows changing buyer priorities.

iPhone 16 Sale Numbers Clearly Show Buyer Mindset

The numbers around iPhone 16 India sales highlight just how sharply consumer behaviour is evolving. The iPhone 16 sells at more than three times the price of Vivo’s Y29 5G, yet it still topped the sales charts. This would have sounded unrealistic a few years ago, when premium phones were limited to a small urban audience.

What makes the trend stronger is that the iPhone 15 also entered the top five best-selling smartphones of the year. With a starting price of around Rs 47,000, it stood far above Vivo’s roughly Rs 14,000 offering, yet buyers still chose Apple in large numbers. This suggests that price alone is no longer the main decision factor for many Indian users.

Easy payment options have played a major role. No-cost EMIs, bank cashbacks, and flexible financing plans have made premium devices feel reachable for a wider group of consumers. 

Instead of paying the full amount upfront, buyers are spreading the cost over months, making high-end phones feel less intimidating.

Apple India's Smartphone Market Growth Stands Out

Apple India's smartphone market performance becomes even more striking when viewed against the broader industry picture. India’s smartphone market is expected to stay mostly flat in 2025, marking the fourth year in a row of low single-digit growth. Total shipments are projected at around 158 million units, only slightly higher than last year.

Despite this slow overall growth, Apple has managed to gain ground. The company’s momentum is tied to a deeper strategy in India. Apple has expanded local manufacturing to reduce its dependence on China, while also treating India as a major growth market.

This approach became visible in 2025 with the opening of three new Apple Stores in Bengaluru, Pune, and Noida. That took Apple’s total physical retail presence in India to five stores. Together, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 made up about 8% of all smartphones sold in India until November, a notable share for premium-priced devices.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Cities
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
Pawar Reunion Ahead Of Civic Polls: Ajit, Sharad Join Forces For Pimpri-Chinchwad Battle
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Horrific Truck Accident in Rampur, One Dead
Breaking: Fire Breaks Out in Tata Ernakulam Express in Andhra Pradesh, Two Coaches Gutted
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark Triggers Storm in Congress, Leaders Divided Over Reform Call
Breaking: Congress Celebrates Legacy, Digvijaya Singh Highlights Need for Organisational Focus
Breaking: Digvijaya Singh’s Statement on RSS Triggers Political Reactions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget