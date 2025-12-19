Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyNow You Can’t Use More Than 5 Hashtags On Instagram: #Reels & #Explore No Longer Work

Now You Can’t Use More Than 5 Hashtags On Instagram: #Reels & #Explore No Longer Work

Instagram will now allow only five hashtags instead of 30, urging creators to focus on relevance over quantity as generic hashtags like #reels no longer help with reach.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Instagram has announced a big change that directly affects how creators use hashtags on the platform. On Friday, the Meta-owned social media company confirmed that it is now limiting the number of hashtags allowed on a Reel or post. Instead of allowing up to 30 hashtags, Instagram will now allow only five. The company believes that fewer and more relevant hashtags help content perform better and improve user experience. 

This update is mainly aimed at stopping hashtag misuse and spam while helping creators focus on quality and relevance.

Instagram Hashtag Limit: What Has Changed For Creators

The Instagram hashtag limit has officially been reduced. Earlier, creators could use up to 30 hashtags on a single post or Reel. Now, Instagram will allow only five hashtags per post.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instagram’s @Creators (@creators)

This update was announced through Instagram’s Creators account. According to the platform, using fewer but targeted hashtags works better than adding many generic ones. Instagram says this helps improve content performance and also makes the platform better for viewers.

Hashtags were first introduced on Instagram in 2011 and have been used for content discovery ever since. 

They help posts appear in topic-based searches, trending sections, and algorithm-based recommendations. However, Instagram now feels that too many hashtags can do more harm than good.

The company wants creators to be more intentional. This means choosing hashtags that actually match the content. For example, a beauty creator should use beauty-related hashtags to reach people who are genuinely interested in that topic.

Instagram Hashtag Limit & Why Generic Hashtags Don’t Work

Instagram also clarified that generic hashtags like #reels or #explore do not help content get discovered. In fact, the platform said these hashtags don’t actually help posts appear on the Explore page or other discovery sections.

According to Instagram, using such broad and commonly used hashtags can even hurt a post’s performance. That’s why the focus is now on relevance rather than quantity.

This announcement comes after an earlier report that claimed Instagram was testing a limit of three hashtags per post. Some users reportedly saw a notification while adding hashtags that said only three were allowed. Now, the final decision is a cap of five hashtags.

With this update, Instagram is clearly encouraging creators to stop hashtag spamming and start using fewer, meaningful hashtags that truly match their content.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
News
IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Dense Fog Disrupts 155 Flights At Delhi Airport
IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Dense Fog Disrupts 155 Flights At Delhi Airport
World
Bangladesh Unrest LIVE: Hadi’s Body To Be Flown Home Friday Evening; Daily Star Suspends Publication
Bangladesh Unrest LIVE: Hadi’s Body To Be Flown Home Friday Evening; Daily Star Suspends Publication
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Violence: Fresh Videos Show Violent Attacks on Prothom Alo and Daily Star Offices as Bangladesh Unrest Escalates
Bangladesh Violence: Bangladesh Declares One-Day State Mourning After Usman Hadi’s Death
Breaking: Small Plane Crashes at North Carolina Airport During Landing, Seven Lose Lives
Breaking: Bangladesh Erupts After Opposition Leader Hadi’s Death, Media Offices Attacked Amid Violent Protests
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget