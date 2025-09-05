Huawei Mate XTs Tri-Fold Phone With 50MP Camera Launched In China: Check Specifications, Price

Huawei Mate XT Launch: Huawei has refreshed its foldable lineup with the launch of the Mate XTs, following the original Mate XT released last year. This new model brings upgraded internals, a more versatile display, and new colour options for users looking for something truly futuristic. With a unique tri-fold design, stylus support, and a beefed-up camera system, the Mate XTs continues to push the boundaries of smartphone innovation.

Huawei has launched it in China first, and international availability remains unconfirmed.

Huawei Mate XTs Price in China

The Huawei Mate XTs is available in three storage variants:

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs 2,22,000)



16GB RAM + 512GB storage: CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs 2,47,000)



16GB RAM + 1TB storage: CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs 2,71,000)



If you want the stylus, it costs an additional CNY 599 (roughly Rs 1,038). Buyers can choose from new White and Purple finishes, or stick to the classic Black and Red colours from the original XT.

While Huawei hasn’t confirmed international availability, the Mate XT was previously launched in the EU, UK, and UAE, so a global launch could be around the corner.

Huawei Mate XTs Specifications

The Mate XTs sports a tri-fold OLED LTPO display: 10.2-inch fully unfolded, 7.9-inch partially folded, and 6.4-inch folded.

It supports a 1Hz–90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ with peak brightness of 1,800 nits. Stylus input works across all three screen modes.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Kirin 9020 processor and runs HarmonyOS 5.1 in China.

It packs a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired, 50W wireless, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, and even an IR blaster.

The camera setup features a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP periscope telephoto with 5.5x optical zoom, a 40MP RYYB ultrawide lens, and an 8MP front camera.

Security comes via a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the device supports satellite connectivity within China.