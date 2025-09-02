How to check battery health on a laptop: Laptop batteries naturally degrade over time, leading to shorter usage hours, unexpected shutdowns, or poor overall performance. Checking your battery health can help you understand whether it’s still in good shape or if it’s time for a replacement. Fortunately, both Windows and Mac laptops offer built-in tools for monitoring battery condition, while third-party apps provide even more detailed insights.

Learning how to check battery health isn’t just for tech experts; it’s simple, quick, and can save you from sudden power problems. Here’s how to do it.

How To Check Battery Health On Windows

Press Windows + X and select Windows PowerShell (Admin) .

Type the command: powercfg / batteryreport and press Enter .

The system will generate a file named battery-report.html saved in your user folder.

Open the file to see:

Design Capacity vs. Full Charge Capacity (tells how much your battery has degraded).



Cycle Count (how many charging cycles your battery has gone through).



Usage and charging history for detailed insights.

You can also check basic stats under Settings > System > Power & Battery.



How To Check Battery Health On Mac

Click the Apple menu and select About This Mac .

Open System Report and then choose Power .

Review key details:



Cycle Count (battery’s charging history).

Condition (Normal, Replace Soon, or Service Recommended).





Check Out Some Third-Party Tools

Windows: BatteryInfoView



BatteryInfoView Mac: CoconutBattery

These apps show extra data like wear level, temperature, and estimated lifespan.



Signs of a Weak Battery

Rapid draining even after a full charge.



Sudden shutdowns without warning.



Full charge capacity far below design capacity.



Checking your battery health regularly helps you stay prepared, extend battery life, and avoid mid-task surprises.