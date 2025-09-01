Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyTop Smartphones Under Rs 1,000 (September 2025): From Nokia 105 To Jio Bharat V4, Choose Which Is The Best For You

Top Smartphones Under Rs 1,000 (September 2025): From Nokia 105 To Jio Bharat V4, Choose Which Is The Best For You

Top Phones Under 1000: From UPI-ready Nokia and Jio phones to battery-strong Micromax and Lava, here are the best keypad mobiles under Rs 1,000 you can buy this September.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Top Phones Under 1000: While much of the smartphone industry is caught up in the race for foldables, AI features, and ever-bigger screens, a different segment of phones is quietly emerging in India: feature phones under Rs 1,000. These devices aren’t meant for streaming marathons or app-heavy lifestyles. Instead, they focus on reliability, long battery life, and simple connectivity, making them perfect for seniors, kids, or anyone looking for a trustworthy backup phone.

We’ve rounded up the top feature phones in September 2025 under Rs 1,000, and they prove that simple tech still has a solid place in today’s world.

Nokia 105 Classic: A Throwback With Modern Touch

Top Smartphones Under Rs 1,000 (September 2025): From Nokia 105 To Jio Bharat V4, Choose Which Is The Best For You

Price: Rs 999

Nokia has a legacy of making the most durable and strong phones, and the same continues with the Nokia 105 Classic. Compact yet practical, it runs on the S30+ operating system with 0.03 GB RAM and storage, just enough for essential use. The standout feature here is the built-in UPI app, allowing users to send and receive money securely without needing a smartphone.

Entertainment hasn’t been left out either. With wireless FM radio, a classic Snake game, and a battery designed for all-day use, the Nokia 105 Classic blends nostalgia with present-day needs. It’s a smart pick for those who want banking, calls, and entertainment in one pocket-sized device.

JioBharat V4: Entertainment Meets Digital Payments

Top Smartphones Under Rs 1,000 (September 2025): From Nokia 105 To Jio Bharat V4, Choose Which Is The Best For You

Price: Rs 799

The JioBharat V4 carries many impressive features. Running on Threadx RTOS with a 1.8-inch screen, it allows users to stream IPL on JioHotstar, enjoy 455+ live channels on JioTV, and groove to JioSaavn music.

Its JioPay UPI system doubles as a sound box, sending instant audio alerts for received payments. This makes it an excellent option for small businesses. With a 1000 mAh battery, 23 Indian language support, and a premium lightweight design, it’s also a great travel partner.

Micromax X1i Smart Plus: Sturdy and Practical

Top Smartphones Under Rs 1,000 (September 2025): From Nokia 105 To Jio Bharat V4, Choose Which Is The Best For You

Price: Rs 998

The Micromax X1i Smart Plus is built for users who value rugged durability and utility. Running on Nucleus OS with 32MB storage and a 2.4-inch display, it comes with a 1750 mAh battery supported by power-saving mode.

Added perks include a strong torch light, a digital camera, and USB Type-C charging, rare in this segment. It’s a versatile feature phone that feels modern yet stays wallet-friendly.

HMD 105: Feature-Rich and User-Friendly

Top Smartphones Under Rs 1,000 (September 2025): From Nokia 105 To Jio Bharat V4, Choose Which Is The Best For You

Price: Rs 974

The HMD 105 is a budget-friendly device that manages to feel surprisingly premium. Equipped with 32GB storage, S30+ OS, and compatibility with all carriers, it brings extra flexibility to a simple phone.

Where it really stands out is with its Phone Talker feature, where the device literally speaks to users for better accessibility. Alongside wireless FM, MP3 playback, UPI payments, and a 1-year replacement guarantee, the HMD 105 offers more than the basics. For many, it’s a feature phone that delivers both convenience and peace of mind.

Lava A1 Clear Copper: Battery Smart, Pocket Smart

Top Smartphones Under Rs 1,000 (September 2025): From Nokia 105 To Jio Bharat V4, Choose Which Is The Best For You

Price: Rs 949

The Lava A1 Clear Copper is all about endurance. Powered by an AI-optimised battery, it adapts usage patterns to extend life between charges. Running on RTOS with 4MB RAM and 32GB storage, this phone is designed for users who want a reliable companion for calls, SMS, and long standby times.

Its copper finish adds a stylish touch, and with the addition of smart battery management, the Lava A1 proves that even in the budget category, innovation matters.

All these are strong contenders in the Rs 1000 bracket. From C-type charging to UPI capabilities, each phone carries distinctive features that make it one of a kind.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
India
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
World
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From The Problem Of A Nation, How Illegal Influx Has Become A Political Weapon In Elections
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget