Top Phones Under 1000: While much of the smartphone industry is caught up in the race for foldables, AI features, and ever-bigger screens, a different segment of phones is quietly emerging in India: feature phones under Rs 1,000. These devices aren’t meant for streaming marathons or app-heavy lifestyles. Instead, they focus on reliability, long battery life, and simple connectivity, making them perfect for seniors, kids, or anyone looking for a trustworthy backup phone.

We’ve rounded up the top feature phones in September 2025 under Rs 1,000, and they prove that simple tech still has a solid place in today’s world.

Nokia 105 Classic: A Throwback With Modern Touch

Price: Rs 999

Nokia has a legacy of making the most durable and strong phones, and the same continues with the Nokia 105 Classic. Compact yet practical, it runs on the S30+ operating system with 0.03 GB RAM and storage, just enough for essential use. The standout feature here is the built-in UPI app, allowing users to send and receive money securely without needing a smartphone.

Entertainment hasn’t been left out either. With wireless FM radio, a classic Snake game, and a battery designed for all-day use, the Nokia 105 Classic blends nostalgia with present-day needs. It’s a smart pick for those who want banking, calls, and entertainment in one pocket-sized device.

JioBharat V4: Entertainment Meets Digital Payments

Price: Rs 799

The JioBharat V4 carries many impressive features. Running on Threadx RTOS with a 1.8-inch screen, it allows users to stream IPL on JioHotstar, enjoy 455+ live channels on JioTV, and groove to JioSaavn music.

Its JioPay UPI system doubles as a sound box, sending instant audio alerts for received payments. This makes it an excellent option for small businesses. With a 1000 mAh battery, 23 Indian language support, and a premium lightweight design, it’s also a great travel partner.

Micromax X1i Smart Plus: Sturdy and Practical

Price: Rs 998

The Micromax X1i Smart Plus is built for users who value rugged durability and utility. Running on Nucleus OS with 32MB storage and a 2.4-inch display, it comes with a 1750 mAh battery supported by power-saving mode.

Added perks include a strong torch light, a digital camera, and USB Type-C charging, rare in this segment. It’s a versatile feature phone that feels modern yet stays wallet-friendly.

HMD 105: Feature-Rich and User-Friendly

Price: Rs 974

The HMD 105 is a budget-friendly device that manages to feel surprisingly premium. Equipped with 32GB storage, S30+ OS, and compatibility with all carriers, it brings extra flexibility to a simple phone.

Where it really stands out is with its Phone Talker feature, where the device literally speaks to users for better accessibility. Alongside wireless FM, MP3 playback, UPI payments, and a 1-year replacement guarantee, the HMD 105 offers more than the basics. For many, it’s a feature phone that delivers both convenience and peace of mind.

Lava A1 Clear Copper: Battery Smart, Pocket Smart

Price: Rs 949

The Lava A1 Clear Copper is all about endurance. Powered by an AI-optimised battery, it adapts usage patterns to extend life between charges. Running on RTOS with 4MB RAM and 32GB storage, this phone is designed for users who want a reliable companion for calls, SMS, and long standby times.

Its copper finish adds a stylish touch, and with the addition of smart battery management, the Lava A1 proves that even in the budget category, innovation matters.

All these are strong contenders in the Rs 1000 bracket. From C-type charging to UPI capabilities, each phone carries distinctive features that make it one of a kind.