How Much Money Does A YouTuber Make After Getting The Golden Play Button?

YouTube is not just for watching videos anymore. It has become a big way for people to earn money and get fame. Every day, millions of creators upload videos, and many of them earn a good income from it. When a channel grows, YouTube also gives Creator Awards. A Golden Play Button comes when a channel reaches 1 million subscribers.

But many people wonder how much a creator earns after getting this golden button. Here is a simple explanation of the earnings and taxes based only on the details you gave.

How Much You Earn After Getting The Golden Button On YouTube

When a YouTube channel reaches 1 million subscribers, it becomes eligible for the Golden Play Button. But the real earning depends on views, not just subscribers.

Advertisers usually pay around $2 for every 1,000 views. So, if a creator uploads videos regularly and gets good views, the annual earnings can go up to around $4 million, which translates to approximately Rs 35.9 Crores.

Apart from ads, many companies also reach out for direct advertising. This means creators can earn extra money just by promoting a brand in their videos.

So, the golden button is not just an award; it shows that the creator has reached a level where real income starts coming in from multiple sources.

Income Tax On YouTube Earnings For Creators In India

YouTube income is taxed under Income from Business or Profession in most cases. If someone creates content full-time and this is their main earning, then their YouTube income is treated as professional income.

Even if YouTube pays more than their other job, it will still be taxed as business or professional income.

Creators can choose presumptive taxation under Section 44AD. If the turnover is within Rs 3 crores, they can report 6% of the turnover as income without claiming other deductions.

YouTube earnings are taxed based on normal income tax slab rates. Creators must file their ITR every year. Also, if brands give gifts or benefits over Rs 20,000, then TDS under Section 194R will apply.