Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow Much Money Does A YouTuber Make After Getting The Golden Play Button?

How Much Money Does A YouTuber Make After Getting The Golden Play Button?

Reaching 1 million subscribers unlocks major earning potential. With good views and brand deals, creators earn big, but the income is taxed as business or profession under Indian tax rules.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

YouTube is not just for watching videos anymore. It has become a big way for people to earn money and get fame. Every day, millions of creators upload videos, and many of them earn a good income from it. When a channel grows, YouTube also gives Creator Awards. A Golden Play Button comes when a channel reaches 1 million subscribers. 

But many people wonder how much a creator earns after getting this golden button. Here is a simple explanation of the earnings and taxes based only on the details you gave.

How Much You Earn After Getting The Golden Button On YouTube

When a YouTube channel reaches 1 million subscribers, it becomes eligible for the Golden Play Button. But the real earning depends on views, not just subscribers. 

Advertisers usually pay around $2 for every 1,000 views. So, if a creator uploads videos regularly and gets good views, the annual earnings can go up to around $4 million, which translates to approximately Rs 35.9 Crores.

Apart from ads, many companies also reach out for direct advertising. This means creators can earn extra money just by promoting a brand in their videos. 

So, the golden button is not just an award; it shows that the creator has reached a level where real income starts coming in from multiple sources.

Income Tax On YouTube Earnings For Creators In India

YouTube income is taxed under Income from Business or Profession in most cases. If someone creates content full-time and this is their main earning, then their YouTube income is treated as professional income. 

Even if YouTube pays more than their other job, it will still be taxed as business or professional income.

Creators can choose presumptive taxation under Section 44AD. If the turnover is within Rs 3 crores, they can report 6% of the turnover as income without claiming other deductions.

YouTube earnings are taxed based on normal income tax slab rates. Creators must file their ITR every year. Also, if brands give gifts or benefits over Rs 20,000, then TDS under Section 194R will apply.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Cities
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
UP BJP to Announce State Chief in Days; Piyush Goyal Oversees; OBC Face Likely
Varanasi Campus Clash & School Fire: Police Action, Pistol Scare, Blaze Sparks Panic
Goa Nightclub Fire: New Video Shows Rapid Blaze as Probe Widens, Luthra Brothers Abscond
Breaking: Mathura Court Pushes Case Forward As Debate Intensifies Over Aniruddhacharya's Remarks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget